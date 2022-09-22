China axes Sri Lanka from its Global Development Project

Sri Lanka is a founder member of the China-led Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), but no project offer

The ministerial meeting of the China-led global initiative for livelihood development, the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) was held under the theme “Deepen GDI Cooperation for Accelerated Implementation of the 2030 Agenda” in New York on 20 September 2022.

Ali Sabry, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka also joined the meeting of Group of Friends of GDI, on behalf of Sri Lanka [ [Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the People's Republic of China ]

The meeting was chaired by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China and attended by high-level representatives of 60 countries, including 4 Deputy Prime Ministers and more than 30 Foreign Ministers as well as principals of about ten international organizations and UN entities.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the People’s Republic of China, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry also joined the meeting on behalf of Sri Lanka, a founding member of the group. During the meeting, the list of the first batch projects in the GDI Project Pool was issued. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka was not selected for any project in the first phase of this global project, whereas Pakistan and Nepal were selected for a few projects to implement.

Click here to see the list of First-batch Projects of the GDI Project Pool