Sri Lanka: Trinco Port to Export Ilmenite after 30 years

For the first time after 30 years, Sri Lanka will start exporting ilmenite from Trincomalee port. This ilmenite export to China will start today. Sri Lankan Ports Authority has announced that a ship loaded with Ilmenite will leave for China shortly.

“For the first time after thirty years, Trincomalee Port has worked to directly contribute to the country’s exports. This is a historic moment,” Saman Perera, Regional Manager of Port of Trincomalee which comes under the preview of Sri Lanka Ports Authority told the local media.