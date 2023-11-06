China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Extends Support to the Northern Province and Promotes Economic Cooperation

China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, has expressed China’s growing interest in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka during his second visit to the province. Ambassador Qi Zhenhong emphasized the potential for increased economic cooperation and development opportunities in the Northern Province.





China's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong during the event





Speaking at a public gathering, Ambassador Qi Zhenhong stated, “Chinese industrial investors are interested in the North, and we hope that the people of the Northern Province are also ready to welcome it.” This statement signifies China’s eagerness to engage with the Northern Province to enhance economic activities and strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.





As part of his visit, Ambassador Qi Zhenhong presided over three donation ceremonies in the Northern Province, specifically in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, and Kilinochchi. Each district received 500 boxes of dry rations, with a total value of Rs. 7,500 per box. This initiative is part of the Faxian Charity Project, which aims to distribute a total of 5,000 boxes of dry rations, valued at Rs. 37.5 million, to those in need within the Northern Province.





Furthermore, during a recent visit to China, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed an agreement to export Sri Lankan seafood to China, which is expected to boost the country’s seafood industry. The cooperation between the two nations is expected to bring about new opportunities and benefits for the people of Sri Lanka and foster further collaboration in various sectors.