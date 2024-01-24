Bibi, a False Messiah: Netanyahu's Mysterious U.S. Files

by Dragan Filipovic

Benjamin Netanyahu was born in 1949 in Tel Aviv and raised in Philadelphia, becoming an American citizen upon graduating from MIT. However, his files differ from other U.S. citizens as professor Neve Gordon revealed in a 1996 Washington Report on Middle East Affairs article "Spook, Terrorist or Criminal? America’s Mysterious Files on Netanyahu"

Israeli weekly Ha’ir reports that four requests for credit approval appear in U.S. social security file number 020-36-4537. Under each request one finds a different name: Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin Nitai, John Jay Sullivan and John Jay Sullivan Jr.—one man, four names.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: AAP





Biranit Goren and Einat Berkovitch from Ha’ir tried to find out [why he has four legal names]. They looked into Netanyahu’s credit account. This file is supposed to hold information regarding bank accounts, loans, credit cards and so forth; yet, surprisingly, the file was empty.





Goren and Berkovitch then attempted to examine Netanyahu’s social security file, but were denied access. They did, however, find out that Netanyahu’s file has a different classification than most … the file had a “confidential” classification [that] only applies to five categories of people: those who work for one of three federal agencies—FBI, CIA, IRS—or those who are considered to be terrorists or criminals. Since it is unlikely that Netanyahu fits the latter two categories, or that he worked for the IRS, it appears that he was on the payroll of a security agency – the CIA or FBI.





The Rebbe’s Prophecy





When they first met in 1984, Chabad-Lubavitcher leader Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson prophecied that Benjamin Netanyahu would become Israel’s prime minister who would “pass the sceptre to the Messiah.” Popularly known as the Rebbe, Schneerson was no ordinary rabbi but a prodigious proselytizer of secular Jews who from 1951 until his death in 1994 expanded his Hasidic dynasty from an obscure Orthodox sect into a global empire encompassing the largest network of synagogues in the world with 5,000 centers in 110 countries. Moreover, Schneerson’s birthday is honored every year as the ”Education and Sharing Day“ established by Congress in 1978 to “increase focus on education, and recognize the lifelong efforts of the Rebbe for education.“





The education he provided proved highly questionable, as Chaim Levin writes in “National Education Day and the Education I Never Had,” describing his experience at the Chabad school “Oholei Torah” in Crown Heights, New York, site of Chabad’s world headquarters:





“…I remember very clearly those talks that [Schneerson] gave – the ones we studied every year in elementary school about the unimportance of ‘secular’ (non-religious) education and the great importance of only studying limmudei kodesh (holy studies). As a result of this attitude, thousands of students were not taught anything other than the Bible throughout our years attending Chabad institution





In his review of the 1999 book Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel by Israel Shahak and Norton Mezvinsky, Allan C. Brownfeld describes Schneerson’s nefarious influence on politics in Israel, even though he refused to set foot in the country “until the Messiah returns“:





Rabbi Schneerson always supported Israeli wars and opposed any retreat. In 1974 he strongly opposed the Israeli withdrawal from the Suez area. He promised Israel divine favors if it persisted in occupying the land. After his death, thousands of his Israeli followers played an important role in the election victory of Binyamin Netanyahu. Among the religious settlers in the occupied territories, the Chabad Hassids constitute one of the most extreme groups. Baruch Goldstein, the mass murderer of Palestinians, was one of them.





Author Alison Weir condemned Schneerson in Why is the US Honoring a Racist Rabbi?:





… some of the more extreme parts of Schneerson’s teachings – such as that Jews are a completely different species than non-Jews, and that non-Jews exist only to serve Jews – have been largely hidden, it appears, even from many who consider themselves his followers … such views profoundly impact the lives of Palestinians living – and dying – under Israeli occupation and military invasions.





As Schneerson predicted years earlier, his protégée became Israel’s prime minister in 1996 but was for many years unable to form a sufficiently strong coalition to enable him to carry out his plans. In 2018, as his fourth government was collapsing, Adam Eliahu Berkowitz of Israel365 News wrote Netanyahu: Holding the Keys for the Messiah:





A rift in the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led coalition may lead to new elections, leading some to worry, while others note this development may have been predicted many times over as a precursor to better, much more Messianic times.





Netanyahu’s most solid connection to the Messiah was through Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitch Chabad leader who died in 1994. The two first met in 1984 when Netanyahu was Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. Rabbi David Nachshon, a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who witnessed the dialogue, related that the Rebbe was confident that some great good would come out of Netanyahu’s political trials.





“It really pains me, as a friend, as a brother, as a close friend, to see how people constantly spill Netanyahu’s blood,” Rabbi Schneerson confided to Nachshon. “But I have a surprise for you, he’s going to come out of it, and he’ll stand tall, on G-d’s side.





He will make it through this, and he will continue, and I hope he’ll be able to hand his keys over to Moshiach (the Messiah), and we’ll have the complete and true Redemption.”





Likewise, Israeli Rabbi Levi Sudri spoke of “the many parallels between the prime minister and Jonathan, the son of Biblical King Saul”, and claimed that Netanyahu serves the function of Moshiach ben Yosef (Messiah from the house of Joseph) being the first part of the two stage Messianic process which includes the reestablishment of the Davidic Dynasty and the completion of the Third Temple:





“It is very clear that we see in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is fulfilling his destiny as Moshiach ben Yosef, that is to say, the reincarnation of Jonathan,” Rabbi Sudri told Breaking Israel News ... “The name ‘Netanyahu’ (נתניהו) is composed of the same letters as the name, “Jonathan (יהונתן).”





This sentiment was repeated by Rabbi Moshe Ben Tov, who after attaching a mezuzah in the prime minister’s office, made a remarkable statement to Netanyahu, “It is very important that your love of Israel continue until the Moshiach comes because you are going stay in office and are going to meet him. You are the one who will give him the keys to this office.”





Christopher Bollyn reports that Netanyahus’s father, Benzion Mileikowsky, was the executive secretary of Vladimir Jabotinsky, the founder of Revisionist Zionism calling for the military conquest of all of Palestine and expulsion of the non-Jewish population, and that his son always furthered those goals:





9-11 was an essential part of the Zionist deception, a terror spectacle designed to change U.S. public opinion and drag the United States military into the Middle East – to fight Israel’s enemies … Netanyahu’s first book, International Terrorism: Challenge and Response, is based on the speeches given at the Jerusalem conference in 1979.





Netanyahu has made a career of pushing the Israeli war strategy known as the ‘War on Terror’. It is a strategy of conquest in which the United States and its allies fight wars in the Middle East on behalf of the Zionist state and its war agenda. Creating a greater state of Israel, a goal of the terrorist groups that created the Likud party in the 1970s, is part of the plan.





Coalition from hell





Finally, after two frustrating decades in power and five failed coalitions, the stars had aligned for Netanyahu when in December 2022 he managed to form by far his most radical cabinet which gave him a free rein to finalize his longed-for Greater Israel plan.





World Socialist Web Site warned at the time that Netanyahu is set to form a government, “composed of the most reactionary forces in the country, including the fascistic and racist Religious Zionism Party“ as well as other “… religious and ultra-nationalist parties pledged to Jewish supremacy and the implementation of measures synonymous with apartheid. Their vicious attacks on the Palestinians are aimed at driving them out of both Israel’s internationally recognized borders and the lands it has illegally occupied since the June 1967 Arab-Israeli war, in defiance of international law and countless United Nations resolutions.“





Haaretz journalist Alon Pinkas described Netayahu’s coalition government as, “A kakistocracy extraordinaire: government by the worst and least suitable collection of ultranationalists, Jewish supremacists, anti-democrats, racists, bigots, homophobes, misogynists, corrupt and allegedly corrupt politicians. A ruling coalition of 64 lawmakers, of whom 32 are either ultra-Orthodox or religious Zionist.”





But this is exactly the type of cabinet which the Rebbe would have desired, and all Bibi had to do then was wait for another “9-11 moment“ to set his biblical plan in motion. Serendipitously, that event took place on October 7 in the form of the Hamas operation Al-Aqsa Flood which was triggered by repeated storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque – the third holiest site for the Islamic world – by Jewish zealots under heavy police protection and a deliberate provocation which prompted the exact reaction which the Zionist regime was seeking.





Bibi’s plan: cause havoc and then call in the U.S. cavalry





In an attempt to justify the Gaza slaughter, Netanyahu repeatedly refers to Palestinians as Amaleks, a Biblical foe of the Israelites whose annihilation the Torah commands by putting to death men and women, children and infants and exhorting, “It is now a time to come together for one purpose, to storm ahead and achieve victory with joint forces in a profound belief in our justice, a profound belief in the eternity of the Jewish people, we shall realize the prophecy of Isaiah. There will no longer be stealing at your borders and your gates will be of glory“





To his credit, Netanyahu did make one truthful statement when he declared that, “this war is a test for all humanity … a struggle between the forces of evil … and the axis of freedom and progress“ – ignorant of the fact that he represents the forces of evil who will end up on the wrong side of history.





Eric Zuesse relates to the passive observers what’s at stake when racism mixed with toxic nationalism is allowed to run rampant:





It’s high time, now, for the world to learn the ethical lessons from WWII. Because, until this is done, Hitler’s ghost can still smile with the satisfaction that, though he had lost that war, his more fundamental belief, in racist fascism itself, has emerged to be victorious in its aftermath. This is truly the spiritual war; and, apparently, Hitler has won it – certainly he did in Israel (and in the nations which support it). However, only the people who live today can decide whether to accept or instead reject and defeat Hitler’s spiritual victory. That is what now is at stake in Gaza.





With overwhelming support among Israelis, the tragic lesson to be drawn from the mass slaughter in Gaza is that, with the wrong kind of leaders and appropriate propaganda, all peoples – and not just Germans, Cambodians or Rwandans – are susceptible to discarding their humanity and being whipped into a genocidal frenzy.





Like his fellow Likudnik and predecessor Ariel Sharon, Netanyahu is prepared to drag the rest of the world down with him in case of disaster, as Philip Giraldi recounts: “… when former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was queried about how the rest of the world might respond to Israel using its nukes to effectively wipe out its Arab neighbors, he responded ‘That depends on who does it and how quickly it happens. We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force… We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.’”





Slowly but inexorably, the U.S. is being drawn into a conflict with Iran, as Netanyahu proclaimed during his meeting with Secretary of State Blinken on January 9, “This is a war against the axis of evil led by Iran and its three proxies: Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis … Do not forget, not even for a moment, that in addition to the war in Gaza, in addition to the return of our hostages and the return of the residents to their homes in both the north and the south, we have another, constant, existential mission – to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons. This is my mission. This is our mission. I told Secretary of State Blinken: ‘This needs to be your highest mission too.’”





Brian Berletic warned on January 16 that US-British Attacks on Yemen a Portent for Wider War:





Ansar Allah’s ally, Iran, has been the target of US-sponsored regime change operations for decades. Entire policy papers have been written by US government and corporate-funded think tanks, including the Brookings Institution and its 2009 paper ‘Which Path to Persia?‘ detailing options to achieve regime change including through deliberate attempts to draw Iran into a war by both covert actions within Iran, and through attacks on Iran’s network of regional allies.





The armada of over one hundred U.S. vessels plying the waters of the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf represents sitting ducks for another Gulf of Tonkin incident that will be used as the casus belli for an all-out attack on Iran, which will not leave its Axis of Resistance allies indifferent.





Having already lost the ground war in Gaza, Netanyahu desperately needs to expand the conflict to fulfill his dream of Greater Israel whereas the U.S., whose currency is collapsing and which spends more on servicing its $34 trillion debt than it does on the military, seeks it to implement the Great Reset and maintain its global relevance.





Israel and the U.S. have allowed themselves to be boxed in by still living in the past, oblivious to the fact that the world has passed them by. They may have had a chance at winning two decades ago but have instead rested on their laurels and allowed their societies and armies to atrophy, while their adversaries have progressed by leaps and bounds.





Their utopian endeavor will inevitably fail, but at what cost to the world?





Views expressed in this essay are personal





Dragan Filipovic is a globe-trotting nomad having moved two dozen times across three continents in six decades and is currently based in Vienna, Austria