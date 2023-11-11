Make A Desert and Call It Peace

by Eric S. Margolis

Paris – The great Voltaire wrote ‘show me whom you cannot criticize, and I will show you who rules you.’





So true. Anyone who dares criticize Israel’s Biblical punishment of Palestinians in the Gaza outdoor prison is immediately subject to a storm of calumny and threats.





Mossad chief David Barnea (C) and leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, on January 12, 2022. [Photo © Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90]





No matter that this mass punishment violates the 4th Geneva Convention and other international law, nor that it violates the US’s own arms export act, and has bred deep disgust around the globe for the United States and engendered rising anti-Semitism, terrible retribution is falling on Gaza’s Palestinians – who are now being bombed and shelled out of their homes for a second time.





The killing and abduction of 1,600 Israelis has awakened the direst fears in Israel. The rocketing of Tel Aviv airport sent shudders of fear through Israel that the Jewish state might be cut off from American military support. Meanwhile, the US Congress just proposed another $14 billion in new aide plus $4 billion more for an improved air defense system for Israel – despite the runaway US $4 trillion debt. Some Israelis even talk of fleeing to Ukraine, ‘the second Israel.’





The heavily biased western media and well-paid politicians in the US, Canada, Germany, and other members of the European Union have persisted in obscuring the real reason for the Hamas attacks. Hamas is a tiny organization of lightly armed refugees whose parents were driven from their homes in what is now Israel. Calling them ‘terrorists’ explains nothing. It’s not even a ‘war,’ as western media calls the conflict. Rather, It’s a horrifying prison riot. Israel has so far killed over 11,000 Arab Muslims and Christians, following the unwritten Israeli rule of thumb to kill 10 Arabs for every Jewish Israeli killed. More Palestinian deaths are piling up as an enraged Israel rains 1,000 and 2,000 lb bombs and 155mm shells (all US supplied) on apartments and fleeing refugees.





Western media has not explained what sparked the bloody Hamas attack on Jewish settlements around Gaza. I have visited and interviewed some of these Jewish settlers.





The attacks around Gaza were sparked by recent actions of Israel’s new ultra-right wing coalition government. For years, Israel’s rightist politicians and government have been promoting the expansions of legal and illegal settlements on Palestinian land, particularly around the Gaza strip.





These fortified settlements were designed to surround and isolate Gaza and prevent the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state. The settlements and outposts were filled with militant settlers who were heavily armed and hated Palestinians. Many hailed from Brooklyn, New York. There are about 710,000 Jewish settlers now encamped on expropriated Arab land, another clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.





I interviewed numbers of them and found them extreme fanatics who made South Africa’s Boer farmers seem almost moderate by comparison. These armed vigilantes commonly launched attacks on their Arab neighbors and cut down their olive trees, which can take a century to flower.





One of their most important leaders just suggested dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza, such has hate clouded minds in the region.





Meanwhile, the world hides its eyes from the carnage in Gaza as two million Arabs flee the terror bombings. Israel always knows it can get away with anything as US elections draw close. As Pat Buchanan observed, ‘Capitol Hill is Israeli-occupied territory.’ From the president on down to lowly journalists, failing to support Israel is a career-ending move.





In 1956, Israel colluded with France and Britain to invade Egypt. Its plan was to overthrow nationalist president Nasser, grab the Sinai Peninsula and dominate the Suez Canal. President Dwight Eisenhower ordered Israel to halt its attack and ordered it to get the hell out of Sinai. He was the last US president free to give orders to Israel. After that, Israel’s American supporters made sure they, not the president, had the final say.





Look now at Biden, pleading with Israel’s Netanyahu to lessen the civilian death. Corridors are being set up and Israel will eventually lessen the slaughter, but it will cost Washington bigtime. The entire Muslim world is furious at the United States, wondering why the White House can’t just order its client, Israel, to pull out of Gaza.





The feeble US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, is even pleading for Gaza to be ruled by the totally corrupt, US/Israeli puppet Palestine Liberation Organization. What a bad joke. As bad as the cowardly response by the Arab states. Egypt, which blocks the southern exit from Gaza, is almost as guilty as Israel for the carnage, starvations, and lack of power in Gaza,





Egypt is a brutal dictatorship that fears the democracy-inclined Palestinians. So too the Saudis and rich Gulf states. This is what Washington calls ‘democracy.’ (See my book, ‘American Raj’).





Copyright. Eric S Margolis 2023