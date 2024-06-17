Chinese Defence Hospital ship to visit Sri Lanka and 12 other countries

The People's Liberation Army Navy hospital ship is scheduled to embark on its 2024 mission, visiting Sri Lanka along with 12 other countries as part of its outreach and operational objectives.
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Ark Peace will carry out Mission Harmony-2024 from mid-June, 2024 to mid-January, 2025, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday.
The ship will visit 13 countries including Seychelles, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Benin, Mauritania, Djibouti and Sri Lanka, and provide medical service to local people, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.
It will also make port calls to France and Greece. This is the 12th overseas mission for Ark Peace since its commissioning, Zhang said.
