Global Coalition Urges Cuba’s Removal from US Terrorism List

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 and China have jointly called for the immediate removal of Cuba from the unilateral list of countries purportedly sponsoring terrorism, as maintained by the US State Department.





Havana, Cuba [Photo: Florian Wehde/Unsplash]

The statement, issued on Friday, June 14, by the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations on behalf of the NAM and G-77 and China Joint Coordinating Committee, condemns Cuba’s inclusion on the US terrorism sponsor list as a pretext for imposing additional unilateral coercive measures. These measures, according to the committee, have escalated the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Cuban people to unprecedented levels.





The NAM and G-77 and China emphasize that the accusations against Cuba lack justification and are used to justify punitive actions that severely hinder Cuba’s economic and social development. The committee urges the US government to immediately retract Cuba’s designation from the terrorism sponsor list and to cease all unilateral coercive measures against the island nation.





The Group of 77, representing 134 member states, and the Non-Aligned Movement, which includes 121 member states and 18 observers, underscore the detrimental impact of these measures on Cuba’s ability to engage fully in international trade and development. They stress the need for compliance with 31 United Nations General Assembly resolutions that have repeatedly called for an end to the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.





In their declaration, the Joint Coordinating Committee reiterates a firm rejection of extraterritorial laws and regulations that affect developing countries and emphasizes the urgent necessity to eliminate all forms of unilateral sanctions and coercive measures imposed against them.