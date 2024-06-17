Sri Lanka: Negligence and Deception of Ex-Cop

by A Special Correspondent





In the wake of the heinous Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, retired Senior Deputy Inspector of Police, Ravi Seneviratne, has emerged not as a beacon of accountability but as an unapologetic dispenser of excuses and blame-shifting. His recent statements, published in a Colombo-based daily, aim to absolve himself while pointing fingers at others, particularly the State Intelligence Service (SIS) and Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI). He is one of the most notorious masters of deception in the modern history of this island nation. Yet, his feeble attempts to defend himself only highlight his own culpability in this national tragedy.





Retired Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne [Image sourec: X]

Seneviratne shamelessly alleges that the SIS and DMI misled the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), suggesting that different actions could have prevented the attacks. This narrative smacks of hypocrisy and a desperate attempt to rewrite history. He conveniently sidesteps the crucial question: what did he do upon receiving advance warnings from the SIS about the impending attacks on the 19th, 20th, and 21st mornings? His silence on this matter speaks volumes.





Furthermore, his deliberate dissemination of misinformation goes beyond negligence. From disregarding vital intelligence reports to ignoring specific leads provided by the SIS, Seneviratne’s tenure during this critical period appears more like a saga of incompetence and evasion than diligence and protection.





Let’s scrutinise the damning questions that tarnish Seneviratne’s legacy:





Failure to Act on Intelligence: What actions did he take upon receiving detailed warnings about the Easter attacks from the SIS? How many warnings and WhatsApp messages did he receive, and what steps did he take in response?





This message starkly exposes the complete failure of action by individuals like SDIG Ravi Seneviratne. He acknowledged receipt with a simple ‘Thanks Nilantha’ nearly 16 hours before the heinous attack by Zaharan and his cohorts. What concrete actions did he actually take? How can anyone justify this as a severe intelligence failure when deliberate negligence by investigators is clearly visible? [Image courtesy: Social Media]





Ineptitude in Investigations: Why did his team fail to act on critical leads and recommendations, such as surveilling suspects and arresting key extremists like Zahran Hashim? Why was Jameel, a person of interest, released without a thorough investigation despite ongoing surveillance?





What follow-up action did SDIG Ravi Seneviratne take after receiving detailed report on 31 January 2019 on widespread extremism in Sri Lanka, which even categorized individuals like Jameel for their extremist behaviour? [ Image courtesy: Social Media]





This detailed profile on Zahran Hashim was sent by SIS to SDIG Ravi Seneviratne on 30 March 2019. Who failed to arrest Zahran, a key leader of the attack, despite receiving dozens of intelligence reports recommending his arrest? [ Image courtesy: Social Media]





Neglect of Duties: Why did Seneviratne and his top investigators prevent DMI officers from accessing critical sites where explosives were found? What measures did they take to investigate and neutralise these threats?





Seneviratne’s attempts to deflect blame and cast himself as a victim of circumstance are not just disingenuous but deeply disrespectful to the memory of the victims and their families. His actions—or lack thereof—were not those of a dedicated law enforcement officer but of someone who failed in their duty to protect and serve.





As the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of one of its darkest chapters, accountability must prevail over political posturing and self-preservation. Seneviratne’s legacy should serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of leadership failure in times of crisis. The pursuit of justice demands answers, not excuses.





The facts revealed that the SIS fulfilled its duty to prevent attacks, while many other responsible institutions and officers shamefully turned a blind eye. Ironically, those who evaded their professional responsibilities have now launched a media campaign to absolve themselves and shift blame onto intelligence agencies. Despite the SIS sending over 250 reports to all relevant law enforcement agencies, and issuing urgent messages through platforms like WhatsApp to prompt necessary action, these efforts were conveniently overlooked and disregarded not only by responsible officers but also in media and social discourse.





Ultimately, this injustice has disgracefully haunted those who faithfully performed their duties, even during judicial proceedings, while those who neglected their responsibilities remain unscathed.





It is time for Ravi Seneviratne and those complicit in this tragedy to face the scrutiny they have long evaded. The victims deserve nothing less than the truth.