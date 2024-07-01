Cuba Calls for Removal from Terrorism List in UN Human Rights Council

In a statement delivered at the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council, Cuba, representing a coalition of 123 countries, demanded its removal from the U.S. List of States Allegedly Sponsoring Terrorism. The statement, presented by Ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla Román, criticized the list as a violation of international law and a barrier to fundamental human rights.





Ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla Román [File Photo]





Addressing the Council, Ambassador Quintanilla Román emphasized the adverse effects of the designation on Cuba’s economy and its citizens’ welfare. “The List of States Allegedly Sponsoring Terrorism goes against the fundamental principles and peremptory norms of international law, including international solidarity,” he stated. He underscored the opaque and non-transparent process through which countries are designated.





The statement highlighted the severe consequences of Cuba’s inclusion on the list, including restrictions on access to essential goods and services such as food, medicine, and medical equipment. “It negatively affects the realization and enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including the rights to food, health, education, economic and social rights, the right to life, and the right to development,” Quintanilla Román said.





The ambassador pointed out the economic blockade’s detrimental impact, noting its intimidation effect on third-party economic and financial operations with Cuba. “The permanence of Cuba on that list causes extraordinary negative consequences on the Cuban economy, hindering its possibilities of accessing essential goods,” he remarked. He called for the cessation of unilateral coercive measures, advocating instead for international solidarity and cooperation to address global challenges and promote human rights and sustainable development.









The statement was supported by a wide array of countries, including members of the Non-Aligned Movement and other nations such as Türkiye, China, Brazil, and the Russian Federation. The broad coalition reflects a significant international consensus against the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.





List of Supporting Countries





Members of the Non-Aligned Movement:





Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bisau, Cote d´Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Níger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome y Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Asia and the Middle East: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Syria, Sri Lanka, Thailand, East Timor, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen.

Latin America and the Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela.

Oceania: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu.

Other countries:





Türkiye, China, Brazil, Russian Federation.







