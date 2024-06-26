HWPL Promotes Peace Through Volunteering





The UN-affiliated NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) has been promoting world peace and community development through diverse volunteer activities from May to June 2024.









On June 9, 2024, in Rampur, India, HWPL opened its first-ever blood donation camp in a commemoration event for the 11th anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace and the Peace Walk. Eighty participants attended this event, and of them, 40 donated blood, thus helping out the local community.





On May 27, 2024, in Conakry, Guinea, HWPL held a dinner event at Solo Primo Elementary School for children affected by an oil tanker explosion. The event provided dinner for a total of 300 children and distributed candies to 1,700 children, offering comfort and hope to those impacted by the tragedy.





On May 26, 2024, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, HWPL organized an environmental cleanup at Wellawatte Beach to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace and the Peace Walk. Despite the rainy weather, 50 volunteers continued with the beach cleanup, leaving a positive impact on the local community.





In Pohang, South Korea, on May 31, 2024, the 11th anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace and the Peace Walk was celebrated along with World Oceans Day. HWPL led environmental purification activities at Yonghan-ri Beach. A total of 55 volunteers participated in the cleanup efforts, dedicating their efforts to preserving marine resources.





On May 25, 2024, in Daegu, the Peace Action Committee of HWPL held an intergenerational communication campaign under the theme “Let’s Respect Everyone” at Dongseongro. This campaign served as a platform for fostering communication between the older generation and the MZ generation, contributing to increased mutual understanding and respect.





HWPL has been contributing to local communities and world peace through various volunteer activities and has expressed its intention to continue these efforts in the future.