Sri Lanka Insurance expands its presence to Wattegama

Sri Lanka Insurance – opens its Wattegama Agency Business Development Center (ABDC) on the 14th of July at No. 73/C, Kandy Road, Wattegama.

The occasion was graced by Mr. Lalith De Silva Head of Distribution – General Insurance, Mr. Jagath WelgamaAssistant General Manager/Head of National Sales (Life), the management team of the Sri Lanka Insurance Digana Branch, distinguished invitees and customers of the area.





Agency Business Development Centers allow SLIC to further enhance its reach, which provides convenience and speed of service delivery to its loyal customers in relation with their protection needs.





About SLIC: Established in 1962, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation celebrates over 60 years of excellence as the largest government-owned insurance company in Sri Lanka, with a managed asset base of over Rs. 274 billion and a Life fund of Rs. 156.7 billion, the largest in the local insurance industry. The only insurer to secure Fitch Ratings A (lka) rating for its long-term financial stability and sustainability and also Sri Lanka Insurance ranked as the ‘Most Valuable General Insurance Brand’, ‘Most Loved Insurance Brand’ for the 6th consecutive year in the country by Brand Finance. The national insurer is on a mission of being a customer-focused company that constantly innovates in providing insurance services to customers and is now serving customers through an extensive network of over 190 branches and customer service locations.