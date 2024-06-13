Turing’s Legacy: Powering Modern AI

by Amber Jackson





Alan Turing was a remarkable man, with his commitments to science and technology arguably shaping the modern artificial intelligence (AI) landscape as we know it.





Today, 7th June 2024, marks 70 years since Alan Turing’s death in 1954. An outstanding British mathematician and foundational figure in computer science and AI, Turing was instrumental in the Nazis being defeated in the Second World War. His research into cryptography led to him cracking the code on German Enigma machines, a significant wartime contribution that was kept secret until the 1990s.





Alan Turing in late August 1939, sailing at Bosham, Sussex.





From this point, Alan Turing’s work laid the foundations for AI and computing technology as we understand it today. His most famous question, ‘Can Machines Think?’, has resulted in incredible digital transformations within the global business landscape and beyond.





A pioneering force in the field of AI





Alan Turing perhaps gave one of the earliest public lectures on computer intelligence in London in 1947.





“What we want is a machine that can learn from experience,” he argued, adding that the “possibility of letting the machine alter its own instructions provides the mechanism for this.”





Alan’s concept of machine intelligence has gone on to profoundly shape the field of information technology (IT) and technology development as businesses around the world understand it today.





“One aspect of his legacy that warrants a reassessment is the famous Turing Test – the benchmark for when a machine intelligence could be said to be thinking,” remarks Dr John Bates, CEO of SER Group.





“Published in 1950, his idea centres on a machine imitating responses well enough to deceive an interlocutor into presuming they must be speaking with another person, rather than a set of programming instructions.”





The next generation: Enterprise AI dominates the landscape





The Turing Test, originally called the imitation game by Alan Turing in 1950, is a test of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour that is the equivalent of, or indistinguishable from, a human. As a result, the question ‘Can machines think?’ is something that would be debated by innovators and scientists alike around the world.





This idea has driven AI research and development forward. Several machines have even come close to fully passing the Turing Test – highlighting that pursuit of this goal has led to significant advancements in natural language processing (NLPs) and conversational AI.





These technologies are now used in various business applications, including chatbots, virtual assistants and automated customer service systems. Users of AI may now recognise this concept in various conversational chatbots around the world, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Technology has developed to the point of enterprise innovation, with businesses around the world now harnessing the power of AI and machine learning to enhance productivity and improve efficiency.





Alan Turing’s legacy remains a remarkable one, with several accolades named after him, including an annual award for computer science innovations. He also features on the current Bank of England £50 note, first released in 2021.





His lasting contribution to the world of AI remains a significant one.





