UN chief urges stopping vandalizing Earth

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for action to stop vandalizing the Earth as nearly 40 percent of land across the planet is degraded with more acres lost every second.





A farmer plants corn seeds on the dry bed of plantation field at Klewor village in Boyolali district, Central Java, Indonesia, on July 24, 2023. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)





“Every second, around four football fields of healthy land are degraded,” the UN chief said in a video message for the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, marked annually on June 17.





“The security, prosperity and health of billions of people rely on thriving lands supporting lives, livelihoods and ecosystems, but we’re vandalizing the Earth that sustains us,” Guterres said.





“Healthy land not only provides us with almost 95 percent of food eaten around the world, but so much more. It clothes and shelters people, provides jobs and livelihoods and protects communities from the worsening droughts, floods and wildfires,” he noted.





“As the focus of this year’s world day reminds us, we must be ‘United for Land,'” he said. “Governments, businesses, academics, communities and more must come together and act.”





“We know what we need to do,” the UN chief said. “It’s set out clearly in the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). As we mark the 30th anniversary of the convention, the world must dramatically pick up the pace of implementation.”





To do this, he pointed to building momentum towards the UNCCD Conference of States Parties (COP16), scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December 2024, and ensuring young people are heard in the negotiations.





“Together, let’s sow the seeds for a thriving future for nature and humanity,” Guterres said.