$650M World Bank Aid for Bangladesh Bay Terminal





The World Bank approved 650 million U.S. dollars to help Bangladesh invest in infrastructure critical for developing the Bay Terminal deep seaport, a mega project in the country's southeastern Chattogram region.





This aerial photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows the dual-channel single-point mooring system project at Chattogram port in Moheshkhali, Bangladesh. (Bangladeshi dual-channel single-point mooring system project department/Handout via Xinhua)





The Bay Terminal would significantly improve Bangladesh’s global trade competitiveness and reduce import and export costs by increasing port operational efficiency and mobilizing private investment, said the lender on Friday.





The government has planned to develop two container terminals, a multipurpose terminal and an oil and gas terminal under the Bay Terminal.





The World Bank earlier promised to finance the Bay Terminal Marine Infrastructure Development Project, under which a 6-km-long climate-resilient breakwater would be constructed to protect the harbor from the force of waves, current and extreme weather. It will also carry out dredging of the port basin, entrance and access channels, said the press release.





The Bay Terminal, located in the Anandangar near Sandwip channel, west of the Chattogram port, and close to existing road and rail links to Dhaka, is expected to handle 36 percent of Bangladesh’s container volumes