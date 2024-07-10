Turkey’s Naval Ship Makes Strategic Port Call in Colombo

COLOMBO, July 9, 2024 — Today, the TCG Kınalıada (F-514) Corvette of the Turkish Navy docked at the Port of Colombo, marking a significant moment for Turkey’s naval capabilities and regional diplomacy. The visit highlights Turkey’s strategic presence in the Indian Ocean region and highlights the prowess of its indigenous shipbuilding industry.





TCG Kınalıada in Port of Colombo [Turkish Embassy, Colombo]





Commissioned under Turkey’s National Ship Project (MILGEM), the TCG Kınalıada symbolizes Turkey’s advancements in maritime engineering and defence technology. Launched on September 3, 2017, and delivered to the Turkish Navy on September 29, 2019, the Corvette stands as a collaborative achievement involving over 50 domestic companies.





Central to the TCG Kınalıada’s formidable arsenal is its cutting-edge weaponry, including the Atmaca, Turkey’s first indigenous sea missile developed by ROKETSAN. The Corvette has demonstrated its operational readiness with successful missile launches, including the Hawk missile in November 2019, showcasing its tactical capabilities.





Equipped with a helicopter platform and designed for extended missions with onboard support capabilities for 10 days at sea, the TCG Kınalıada features the Advanced Data-Integrated Combat Management System (ADVENT), developed by HAVELSAN. With dimensions of 99 meters in length and 14.4 meters in width, the Corvette can carry up to 20 tons of weaponry and achieve speeds exceeding 29 nautical miles, ensuring versatility across various naval operations.





Manned by a crew of 95, the TCG Kınalıada excels in above-water warfare, under-sea defence, air defence, reconnaissance, surveillance, command, control, and asymmetric defence operations.