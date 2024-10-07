Spy Chief Ousted: Political Sabotage Over National Security?

by Luxman Aravind





The forced discontinuation of Major General Tuvan Suresh Sallay’s service extension as Director General of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Sri Lanka’s leading intelligence agency, marks a grave moment of fragility in the country’s state decisions—driven by mounting pressure from politically motivated groups fuelled by conspiracy theories. This is not just the sudden conclusion of a decorated officer’s career but an alarming indication of how easily the country’s most critical institutions can be sabotaged by political opportunism, social media misinformation, and baseless conspiracy theories. Sallay’s premature departure was, we believe, not voluntary; it was the result of sustained pressure from political actors and social groups who know little about national security but are determined to control it.





During the 29th-anniversary commemoration of the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC), held in January 2022 at the MIC Headquarters in Karandeniya, Ambalangoda, Maj. Gen. Sallay, the then Colonel Commandant of the MIC, paid tribute to the fallen MIC War Heroes. [ File Photo: Sri Lanka Army]





Major General Sallay’s career is a proof to the dedication and sacrifice demanded of Sri Lanka’s intelligence officers. A highly decorated officer, he joined the Sri Lankan Army in the 1980s, rising swiftly through the ranks. His expertise in intelligence became invaluable during the country’s civil war, where he played a pivotal role in dismantling the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), one of the most feared terrorist organisations of the time. Sallay was not only instrumental in neutralising key figures within the LTTE but also in securing the defection of Karuna Amman and other senior figures to mainstream politics, thus weakening the group’s internal cohesion.









Among Sallay’s most notable achievements was his role in capturing and rehabilitating Shanmugam Kumaran Tharmalingam, also known as Selvarasa Pathmanathan or KP. KP, who had become the leader of the LTTE after Velupillai Prabhakaran’s death, was the organisation’s chief procurer of arms. He ran a sophisticated global network engaged in weapons procurement, logistics, and money laundering to finance the LTTE’s bloody insurgency. KP had been one of the most elusive figures in international terrorism, and Sallay’s role in bringing him into custody and facilitating his transition into civilian life is nothing short of extraordinary. In the aftermath of the war, KP even went on to establish social initiatives, such as orphanages for war-affected children in the North and East, a project Sallay encouraged as part of his broader mission of national reconciliation.









Yet, despite his decades of service to the country, Sallay has been repeatedly subjected to unsubstantiated allegations. In 2015, during the tenure of President Maithripala Sirisena, Sallay was targeted by a political campaign fuelled by conspiracy theories. Those very political factions, which were in opposition at the time, are now back in power, and rather than honour their earlier praise of Sallay’s contributions, they have fallen back on the same tactics of victimisation and character assassination. The so-called civil society groups and self-appointed social media pundits—who believe they hold the expertise to dictate national security policy—are the very forces that have undermined Sallay’s position and, by extension, the security of the nation itself.









Major General Sallay’s speech at the United Nations High-Level Conference on Counter-Terrorism in June 2023 offers a sobering perspective on the challenges of modern security. “Terrorism has emerged as one of the greatest challenges to international security in the 21st century, undermining stability, affecting social trust, and disrupting peace across the globe,” Sallay warned, pointing to the growing dangers of extremism, organised crime, and the misuse of digital platforms to radicalise populations. His words carry particular weight when viewed in the context of Sri Lanka’s own struggles with terrorism and the tragic 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which claimed the lives of 269 innocent civilians. This tragic episode highlights a critical point: political meddling in intelligence matters has deadly consequences.





It is deeply ironic that those who shout loudest about the so-called “deep state” are the ones doing the most damage to the state’s ability to function. The idea of a deep state in Sri Lanka is a complete fabrication—an invention designed to discredit the military, intelligence, and law enforcement institutions that have kept the country stable and secure. If there truly were a “deep state” powerful enough to influence the political landscape, Sri Lanka would not be the vibrant, functioning democracy it is today. Instead, it is the very people who denounce this phantom deep state—YouTube stars, religious leaders, and so-called civil society groups—who are manipulating public opinion and pressuring political leaders to make decisions that undermine the country’s security.









These informal actors, who operate outside the bounds of any formal institution, are the real threat to Sri Lanka’s future. They have weaponised social media to defame individuals like Sallay and have taken it upon themselves to prosecute those they disagree with in the court of public opinion. Their influence over political leadership is deeply troubling. The dismissal of an officer as decorated as Sallay is a clear indication that these forces have far too much power, and their meddling in national security matters is pushing the country toward a dangerous precipice.





Sallay himself articulated the broader dangers of allowing political and social forces to dictate security policy during his UN speech: “We are fast approaching a time when these rising threats may create an even more volatile environment.” The global rise of extremism, the growing influence of organised crime, and the misuse of technology to destabilise governments are all threats that no nation can confront alone. But instead of bolstering its intelligence capabilities and fostering greater cooperation with international allies, Sri Lanka is tearing down its own security infrastructure from within.





If Sri Lanka continues down this path, the country will once again pay a high price for allowing political opportunism to trump sound intelligence practices. The removal of Major General Sallay is not just a loss for the intelligence community; it is a loss for the nation. His integrity, professionalism, and unrelenting commitment to his country’s safety should have made him an indispensable asset in these perilous times. Instead, he has been discarded by a government more interested in pandering to its loudest critics than in safeguarding its people.









Sri Lanka is at a critical and risky turning point.. It can either continue to allow conspiracy theories, social media pundits, and political opportunists to shape its security policies, or it can return to a course of professionalism and integrity. The dismissal of Sallay is a symptom of a larger disease—a growing disregard for the expertise and sacrifice required to keep the nation safe. It is imperative that the country realises the gravity of this moment and works to reverse the damage before it is too late.





In the end, the legacy of Major General Tuvan Suresh Sallay will not be defined by the unproven allegations or the unjust end to his service. It will be defined by the countless lives he protected and the vital role he played in defending Sri Lanka from the threats that lurk both within and beyond its borders. His contributions to the defeat of the LTTE and his efforts in international counter-terrorism cooperation will not be forgotten. What will echo through history is how, once again, Sri Lanka’s immature politicians, intoxicated by their unchecked power, sacrificed one of their finest for fleeting political gain, leaving the nation vulnerable to imminent dangers. This political shortsightedness has revealed the insidious agendas of conspiracy theorists and exposed the failures of those who have neglected their sacred responsibilities. It is a sobering reminder of how the pursuit of power, when divorced from integrity and foresight, can result in the disintegration of a society.