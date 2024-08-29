Breaking: South Asian NSAs in Colombo

National Security Advisers (NSAs) from key South Asian countries, including Ajit K. Doval of India, are in Colombo for high-level discussions on the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC). The delegation, including representatives from Bangladesh, Mauritius, and the Maldives, is arriving at a critical juncture, just weeks before Sri Lanka’s presidential elections on September 21. Their visit aims to advance discussions on regional security and strengthen the CSC’s strategic framework.





Although no official statement has been issued regarding the visit, sources indicate that the Indian NSA will be meeting with political leaders from various parties in Colombo. The CSC, which began as a trilateral initiative among India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, has now expanded to include Bangladesh, Mauritius, and the Seychelles as an observer.





The sixth NSA-level meeting of the CSC took place in Mauritius in December 2023, with the next meeting scheduled to be held in India later this year. The recent virtual Deputy NSA-level meeting in July saw Bangladesh officially join as the fifth member, further solidifying the group’s efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean Region.





During their stay, the NSAs are expected to review the progress of the CSC and discuss future strategies to enhance regional cooperation and security.