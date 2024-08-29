Ranil Wickremesinghe: The Cost of Miscommunication

by Our Political Affairs Correspondent





The inability to effectively communicate has often been the Achilles’ heel of many a leader. The latest example in Sri Lanka’s political saga is Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose leadership, despite its potential, has faltered due to a glaring lack of strategic communication. His tenure highlights a broader issue: the failure of leaders to grasp the critical role of communication in shaping public perception and achieving political stability.





Wickremesinghe’s dramatic return to power amidst social upheaval was a testament to his political resilience. Emerging from the chaos that saw both the Prime Minister and President resign, Wickremesinghe maneuvered himself into the role of Prime Minister, securing a position of influence when the country was on the brink. Despite his swift actions to stabilize the economy and address immediate concerns, his tenure has been marred by ineffective communication strategies.





This issue of miscommunication is not unique to Sri Lanka. Globally, leaders have faltered due to their inability to connect with their constituencies effectively. Take, for instance, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, whose tenure was marred by a series of communication blunders. May’s handling of Brexit, marked by her failure to articulate a coherent and compelling vision, left her government in disarray and ultimately led to her resignation. The lack of clear communication not only weakened her position but also undermined public trust in her leadership.





Similarly, former US President George W. Bush’s second term was plagued by miscommunication, particularly regarding the Iraq War. The Bush administration’s failure to convincingly justify the war to the American public and its allies eroded support and legitimacy. The communication gap between the administration’s claims and the public’s perception of the war contributed significantly to the erosion of Bush’s political capital.





In contrast, leaders who have excelled in communication have often been able to navigate through crises more effectively. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a prime example. Her empathetic and clear communication style during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Christchurch mosque attacks garnered widespread praise and demonstrated the power of effective communication in building public trust and leading through difficult times. Ardern’s ability to articulate a vision and connect with the public not only strengthened her position but also reinforced her leadership credentials.





Wickremesinghe’s failure to communicate effectively is not merely a matter of style but one of strategic importance. His inability to convincingly convey his intentions and policies to the general public has created a disconnect that undermines his leadership. In today’s geopolitical climate, where the rise of the Global South and the complexities of realpolitik dominate the landscape, the need for clear, strategic communication is more crucial than ever. Leaders must not only understand the nuances of international relations but also articulate their strategies and intentions in a way that resonates with both domestic and international audiences.





The lesson from Wickremesinghe’s experience, and those of other leaders who have stumbled due to poor communication, is clear: effective leadership requires more than just political maneuvering and decision-making prowess. It demands the ability to communicate effectively, to convey a clear vision, and to build a narrative that aligns with public expectations and global realities. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and complex, leaders must rise to the challenge of not only understanding the intricacies of geopolitics but also mastering the art of communication.