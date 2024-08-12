Sri Lanka: Presidential Elections Dispatches — Issue 4

Editor’s Note: This issue of Sri Lanka: Presidential Elections Dispatches provides the latest developments and key moments from the ongoing 2024 Presidential Election campaign, capturing the voices and actions of prominent political figures. As the election draws near, the dynamics within the political landscape continue to evolve, reflecting the intense competition and high stakes involved. These dispatches offer an overview of the most significant events reported as of yesterday.





Roshan Ranasinghe Joins the Presidential Battle





Former Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election during a meeting at the Foundation Institute, where a draft constitutional amendment, based on the experience of former Chief Justice Sarath Nanda Silva, was released. The former Chief Justice expressed his support for Ranasinghe, stating that he would come forward to save the motherland.





Rumours About Joining Sajith’s Camp Are a Joke – Maithri









Former President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed rumours circulating on social media about his support for the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, calling them completely false. He clarified that he has not made any such decision and vowed never to join any political party outside the Sri Lanka Freedom Party during his lifetime.





No Honest Politicians Left – Archbishop





Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith expressed that the people of Sri Lanka are desperately seeking honest politicians. He made this remark during the first service at the Divine Liturgy Mandir of St. Pedro Pio Church, Shantalokagiria, Colombo.





Government Faces Parliamentary Challenges Due to Split









Due to divisions among parties caused by the presidential candidates, uncertainty has arisen regarding the government’s majority in Parliament. This has led to difficulties in carrying out government work. The situation escalated when a group of members from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna decided not to support the government. As a result, the government postponed the debate on bills that could prompt a vote request from the opposition. This week, most of the debates occurred during adjournment, including yesterday’s condolence debate on the late Minister Ronida Mal.





Mahinda’s 2005 Votes to Namal





Speaking to the media, Member of Parliament Johnston Fernando predicted that Namal Rajapaksa would receive the same percentage of votes that Mahinda Rajapaksa secured in the 2005 presidential election.





Sudarshani Supports Sajith





Gampaha District Member of Parliament Sudarshani Fernandopulle met with opposition leader Sajith Premadasa at his office this morning, announcing her support for his presidential campaign. She later told the media that there is a group capable of building the country under Premadasa’s leadership.





Disciplinary Actions Delayed for Party Defectors





Parliamentarian Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has decided not to take disciplinary action against 102 members who support President Ranil Wickremesinghe until after the upcoming parliamentary elections.





Jayampathi’s Party Supports Sajith





The United Left Front, led by former Member of Parliament Jayampathi Wickramaratne, has decided to support Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming presidential election, according to the party’s Acting General Secretary.





Security to Be Tightened on the 15th





Tight security measures will be implemented around the Election Commission in Rajagiriya on the 15th, when nominations for the 2024 presidential election will be accepted. Security plans include drone cameras, sniper units, and nearly 5,000 police officers.





Sri Lanka Is Not for Sale – Vijayadasa





Former Justice Minister Wijayadasa Rajapaksa, speaking at a public meeting in Wennappuwa, criticised some MPs who, while claiming to protect the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, have aligned themselves with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. He condemned those willing to “sell” the party, asserting that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party is not a commodity for sale.





Update on Election Commission





The Election Commission has announced that election observers from the European Union and the Commonwealth of Nations have been authorised to monitor the upcoming presidential election. Additionally, the number of presidential candidates who have submitted their deposits has risen to 29. The Commission has received approximately 320 complaints related to the election so far, with 317 concerning violations of election laws.