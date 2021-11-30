Breaking News: Ranil to join Gota?

Setting the tracks for political cohabitation between former Prime Minister and the sole parliamentarian of United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe and the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

by Our Political Affairs Editor

Reliable political sources say that there are preparations for a political cohabitation between Ranil Wickremesinghe and the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It is said that several preliminary discussions have been held with the participation of several politicians including the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa and the aim is to obtain the support of Mr Wickremasinghe for the present President and the government.

To be or Not to be

According to top diplomatic sources here affirmed on the condition of anonymity that an inflectional foreign diplomatic mission in Colombo is directly involved in establishing this political alliance.

Meanwhile, key players of the ruling alliance are of the view that Mr Wickremesinghe could play a significant role in strengthening the country's deep-rooted financial crisis and weakened foreign relations. Accordingly, some in the government are of the opinion that it would be strategically important to unite Ranil Wickremesinghe with the President and assign him significant government responsibilities to counter the internal rifts.