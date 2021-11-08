Sri Lanka: BBS Head Deserves a Chance

The monk has proved by actions that he has a deep understanding of the dynamics of Islamic extremism. He has come up with a series of solutions. A significant number of people voted for him to win a parliament seat. But, his parliamentary seat was looted by one of the crooks within.

Editorial

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is being widely criticized for appointing Ven. Gnanasara Thera, General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force to suggest the action plan for One Country – One Law. Many critics have unilaterally unmasked their views, and some have used the appointment as a pretext to make opportunistic political appearances. So-called moderate groups promoting Islamic extremism underneath have opposed the appointment while those who have made human rights as their sole source of income have expressed their reactions against the appointment. All are negative and hyperbolical, nothing to surprise.

Should we be hypocritical to see it as an error to give a monk who has been speaking for years a chance to do so? Ven. Gnanasara Thera deserves an opportunity.

This is Sri Lanka. No wonder! Sri Lanka is an island of strange people who prioritize criticism over responsibilities. Compared to the few who try to do something important, the majority are the ones who make deceitful predictions about anything.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the highest administrative court in Greece banned the animal killings practices, Kosher in Judaism and Halal in Islam. Both of these methods promote the killing of animals without anaesthesia and the court ruled out that it was a gross violation of animal rights. Despite the minor criticism against the verdict, the decision was largely triumphed by Greeks.

But in Sri Lanka, the situation is quite different. It is unfortunate that no one in charge of the present government or any state-controlled media institution is constructively engaging in any meaningful discussion support to the President’s vision. Due to the sluggish nature of the government media institutes, there is no clear communication between the public and the government. As a result, a misleading image of the government and the leadership has been socialized.

The same can be seen with regard to this Presidential Task Force. Although many criticize the appointment of a Buddhist monk as its head, no one dares to look into the factual arguments levelled by this monk in the last few years. Some groups without hesitation have described the appointment as a slap on Muslims. It is not only a misleading reaction but an attempt to distort the truth.

The real threat to the Muslim community is the intolerance and lunatic extremism that is being secretly promoted, not by a Buddhist monk who speaks directly against enslave extremism but certain groups within the Muslim community. The threat to the Muslim community who wishes to live by accepting and respecting multi-cultural and multi-religious qualities in this country has been posed not by critics who are urging for much-delayed administrative reforms that need to take place within the Islam establishment but by the dictatorial and un-accountable leadership in an organization such as the All Ceylon Jammiyathul Ulama. If the people in these organizations are so concerned about social justice, why aren’t they talking about ongoing massacre of Hindus in Bangladesh? Why do they think it is un-Islamic to change cruel practices such as encouraging child marriage?

The monk has proved by actions that he has a deep understanding of the dynamics of Islamic extremism. He has come up with a series of solutions. A significant number of people voted for him to win a parliament seat. But, his parliamentary seat was looted by one of the crooks within. Thus, he continues his social struggle. Not only the Sinhala Buddhists but also many Muslims who know the reality of the land support him.

Throughout his social struggle, he has explained the radical reforms required in the education system of this country. From the time of former Prime Minister Bandaranaike onwards, educational institutions rooted in Muslim extremism began to spread and some conspirators sought to separate them from the country's mainstream education system. These activities, carried out in the name of religious freedom, later led to widespread complex social divisions. Consequently, the country pays the price in 2019 where harebrained extremists shocked the nation.

Against this backdrop, let us be clear. It is the moment to treat the disease not the pitiful attempts to hide the symptoms. Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for One Country - One Law, Chairman Ven. Gnanasara Thera made a vital point. Is there any meaning of talking about lasting peace or reconciliation, if Muslim or Tamil children are not allowed to attend so-called Buddhist Colleges, or if the Sinhala Buddhist children are not allowing attend Muslim Colleges, or if the Colleges run in the name of Christianity or Hindu are denying Buddhist or Islam and Hindu kids? Isn’t it the mother of all crisis we are suffering? Don’t you think this toxic practice must be eliminated? Let’s give him a chance to show how the monk is going to deliver what he was asked to deliver.

The service of Ven. Gnanasara Thera is more imperative for the future of the country than the hypocrites who deceive the country and the world by using various hollow rhetoric without allowing this basic issue to be resolved. It is the rotten structure, not the façade that needs to be replaced. Should we be hypocritical to see it as an error to give a monk who has been speaking for years a chance to do so? Ven. Gnanasara Thera deserves an opportunity.