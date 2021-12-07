Springboard for Revival: Opportunity to Reset

Excerpts from the speech by the author as the Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce at the Sri Lanka Economic Summit 2021

by Vish Govindasamy

While understanding that the economy is facing numerous challenges at present, we want to also be able to find solutions through a public private dialogue.

It is said that one must not let a crisis go to waste and we feel this is an important opportunity for the Sri Lankan economy to bring in the reforms needed to ensure sustainable economic growth and development.

Keeping this in mind, the Ceylon Chamber has brought together a stellar line-up of over 50 experts for the summit, with high-level representatives from government bodies, multinational agencies, tech industry, finance, consulting, tourism, and leading think-tanks to name a few. We are also pleased to have several international experts at the summit, who will be bringing in a wealth of knowledge concerning several key areas of development. We thank them all for taking time of their schedules and sharing their knowledge and expertise with our participants.

The sessions are designed to openly discuss the environment that will be required to create a Springboardfor Revival and leverage on the Opportunity to utilize this period to Reset. The theme has been suitably chosen as Sri Lanka recovers from the pandemic-related impact while navigating external debt concerns as it rebuilds stronger. The Summit recognizes the need to balance growth priorities and manage debt dynamics, while facilitating more foreign exchange inflows.

We are at a crucial point in our economic development trajectory. The steps taken now by the government and private sector will determine how we emerge from our current challenges and signal the direction for the nation’s economy and the prosperity of its people. As the private sector we have learnt to survive in the face of unprecedented challenges, demonstrating resilience and continued perseverance. It is now up for us to shift gears as we emerge out of the pandemic and start preparing our businesses for the next decade of growth.