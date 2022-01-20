Have we lost sight of love and marriage?

Both husband and wife in this case,can revamp each of their identities. It is well worth all the pain, struggle and suffering in a marriage, as whatever will be seen in this relationship could swell like a crest of a wave of both love and marriage.

by Victor Cherubim

“Nothing murders love faster than marriage. The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on, instead of getting into jail called Marriage,” said Indian Film Director/Producer, Ram Gopal Varma, RGV,known predominantly in Telegu and Hindi Film industry, in a recent Zoomin Tweet.

Is it any surprise to us mortals, that Film Stars all over the world, have a party time and change their married partners, like changing pants, or changing weather?

The above Tweet came after India’s Film Stars, Danush and AishwaryaaRajinkanth announced their separation after 18 years of marriage and have two sons –Yatra and Ling.

According to Hindustan Times “Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriage.” RGV made his point by advocating: “Smart people love, and dumb marry?”

If this was the truth and nothing but the truth, the world population would have reduced or controlled in size eons ago. People now would not have COVID-19 as excuse for the cull in population stats,

Crafted Marriage

Let us at the same not underestimate the importance of a well-crafted union in marriage. Say, why is it that many Indians and perhaps, others cast what is called “porutham,” or astrological compatibility charts, drawn up of couples by Astrologists, in advance of marriage? We know that this is a very lucrative trade,for not only the rich but also, the less well to do. It is an absolute requirement, better than a COVID Passport, for a girl’s parents to surrender the daughter’sBirth Data, for scrutiny, as if it was a formal ritual, even in this Digital Age.

If that is the case, many would like to know in England, whether Rishi Sunak, 41 years, would become the next Prime Minister of Britain,as his wife Akshata, the multimillionaire in her own right, daughter of Narayan Murthy, 71, co-founder of Infosys and Indian (Bangalore Billionaire) referred often as the “Steve Jobs of India”. Should we know or would the Bookmakers assess the odds on whether it was a love marriage at Stanford University, USA in August 2009 or an arranged marriage “according to the stars”.

Both husband and wife in this case,can revamp each of their identities. It is well worth all the pain, struggle and suffering in a marriage, as whatever will be seen in this relationship could swell like a crest of a wave of both love and marriage.

Of course, Rishi Sunak was born at Southampton, Hants in UK, and so is British, but it will be a great honour to India, to have both the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the next President of the United States, both of Indian parentage. With no disrespect to either, could it be in the stars, for the Golden Age of India as predicted in years ahead?

Virtual Connections are near over

Virtual connections which were a way of life in Britain and around the world over two years, may also usher in a New Age for Britain in the months ahead.

The sudden abatementof hospital admissions being witnessed over the last weeks of the COVID 19 variant, Omicron in Britain, is indeed a great relief. State Governments are ready within days, to release social distancing and isolation rules and restrictions for the benefit of both, nationals as well as tourists.

Family holidays, and marriages delayed are being planned once again. Whether you are looking for partnerships at the Gym, or at the beach, a joint idea of relationships is being prepared?

Sentiments and romance kept on hold will be in sight soon for many young people. Will

we see a “Baby Boom”like the Millennials, is not clear as yet?

The expectation is, it will make relationships in marriage suddenly “free wired” with promise. No matter how hard we tried to console ourselves during the agony days of the pandemic, could or may be considered a passing cloud.

Humanity hardly changes?

Humans cannot seem to learn lessons from history. Life goes on, Omicron or no other variant in sight. The only striking similarity of COVID 19 and the three major pandemics: the Black Death of 1347, the Smallpox outbreak of 1520 and the 1918 Spanish Flu over the course of some 700 years, is the disease duration, transmissibility and containment strategy through vaccination as well as disruption of life worldwide. Unlike the present pandemic, past pandemics were largely uncontrolled and unexplained, attributed as “Acts of God”.

The scientific advancement of mitigation Vaccination during COVID-19 is largelythe result of modern technology. No doubt, marriages and population “explosion” got controlled, rather delayed.

Humans by nature want to marry and procreate. No one, or no government can stop love and marriage. As the lyric coupling states: “it is like a horse and carriage.” Of course, we wish to preserve our individuality in our togetherness.

As Philosophers and Thinkers would state: “To understand Man and his World and to understand Love and Marriage, we need to first understand ourselves”.