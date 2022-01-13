Sri Lanka: Cardinal is responsible for my death – A man hangs himself

The body was found by police in a forest in the Nuwara Eliya district this morning

Uditha Sandaruwan, a well known businessman in Negombo, has hanged himself after accusing the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, and other Catholic priests. He was the owner of Uditha Motors and Enterprises and his wife died in the 2019 Easter attack.

His body was found by police in a forest in the Nuwara Eliya district this morning. Shocking images related to this death including the note allegedly written by the victim are being shared on social media.

According to social media reports, a group of Catholic priests, including Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, vehemently opposed his request for permission to return to normalcy a year after his spouse's death. Accordingly, investigators are focusing on details whether the behaviour of the accused group led by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith who is deliberately politicizing the Easter bombings of Islamic fanatics in a very low-key manner led to this man's suicide.



