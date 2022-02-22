Covid-19 Consequence: Women and choice don't go often together

Islamic fundamentalism is one of the enemies of Bangladeshi society against the progress of women and the country. Women education is the main weapon to prevent this fundamentalism.

by Swadesh Roy

Bangladesh government has made a decision to open all educational institutions. It has been more than two years except reopening of some private universities. The world knows that it is a part of the recent global consequences of Covid-19. In the past, natural disasters, man-made disasters or any world war did not disrupt educational continuity in that way.

However, the world is recovering from all the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is true that the world is coming out from the hit of the pandemic but it has created several wounds in the body of the world or the world population. So, the General Secretary of the United Nations, Anthony Guterres, stated in this week, “Global governance is failing at precisely the moment when the world should be coming together to solve the global problems. We need to act together in the national and the global self-interest, to protect critical global public goods, like public health and a livable climate and support humanity’s well-being.” Mr. Guterres emphasized the global togetherness of people across the world to solve these global problems. At this moment, public health, ruined economy are the most important for reversing the world in its previous position.

All the eyes of the world are now focusing on these aspects. But a silent ruined site is gradually disappearing from the screen - it is women education in the third world or the poor world - many countries in Africa, South-East Asia, and mainly South-Asian countries like India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. These South Asian countries’ women and choice don't go often together. In India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, women's choice depends on male, the head of the family, religion, caste, society and poverty. God is always unkind to the girls in these South Asian countries. So, God’s religion never helps a girl to step forward. It’s been two years ahuge number of school and college going girls had to stay home. For the lack of information technology, most of the poor girls did not get education through techno logistic support. But they became more adult meanwhile. In this circumstance, male and religion both will go against the commencement of further education for the several classes of girls. Simultaneously, most of the poor people in South Asia became poorer in the last two years. Most of the lower class people degraded to the poor class. Similarly, middle-class people to lower class. The history of the societies of the South Asian families shows that when poverty hits like this, the male head of the family cut the facilities first of the girl and the women in the family. It is obvious, many heads of the families will make decisions to stop the education of the girls. Even, all the female members of the families will get comparatively less food than the male. South Asian societies have yet to accept female members in the families who will raise their voice and say, what may come, we all will fight together and will continue our education. So, it can be said that in the South-Asian region, the majority of the girls will drop out from the schools of the backward class of Indians and most of the villages in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In comparison with the backward class of Indians and the villages of Afghanistan, the women of the Bangladeshi poor class are more empowered. Despite this, the percentage of losing jobs and shutdown of small businesses are significant in the last two years in Bangladesh. Therefore, when the Bangladesh government is going to open the educational institutions after two years; meanwhile, many things happened in the country. Now, lots of families do not able to send their girls to schools. Though, the legal marriage age for girls in Bangladesh is eighteen years. But newspapers have been publishing many underage girls' marriage news. That's why, if any scientific survey can be done in Bangladesh, the world will see a large number of girls are facing hazardous positions concerning their education. They have no independent choice if they can go to their schools and colleges again. However, world statistics have shown the potentiality of education for Bangladeshi women. Besides, Islamic fundamentalism is one of the enemies of Bangladeshi society against the progress of women and the country. Women education is the main weapon to prevent this fundamentalism.

In conclusion, now it is most important for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Guterres that he should address the world specifically and urge everyone to work together for women education in the poor world, from Ethiopia to Bangladesh.

The author is a senior journalist of Bangladesh and also the highest state award-winning media person