Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away

Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left a massive vacuum in the Indian music industry and a shock and sadness throughout the country.

by Sarmistha Goshwami

Lata Mangeshkar, India’s iconic vocalist, died on February 6, at the age of 92. After testing positive for COVID-19 in early January, Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary vocalist admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. She who was hospitalized with Covid, died at 92.

Lata Mangeshkar Passed Away

Lata Mangeshkar died in the ICU of the hospital, where she had been staying for nearly three weeks. Along with the deadly illness, the renowned singer also fought pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 a.m. At Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, the singer’s family will let friends and admirers pay their respects.

Lata Mangeshkar's family members and the doctor treating her at Breach Candy Hospital have been updating fans on her condition in recent weeks. The media also have a copy of an official health bulletin.

Lata Mangeshkar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1990 for her exciting and colorful life, which included many milestones. In addition, she got the Padma Bhushan award in 1969 and the Bharat Ratna in 2001 for her contributions to Indian music. She recorded over 36 Indian and other languages, totaling over a thousand songs. Her career began in 1942, and she hasn’t stopped since.

She collaborated with several music directors throughout her long career. She has also contributed her voice to several female celebrities, like Sridevi, Nargis, Waheeda Rehman, and others.

As netizens mourned her legacy, her famous songs again emerged. Fans of iconic musicians have expressed their sadness on social media, recalling good memories. Several politicians, athletes, Bollywood, and television icons expressed their profound sympathies on social media.

Lata Mangeshkar Biography

Lata Mangeshkar dubbed the “Nightingale of Bollywood,” is without a doubt one of India’s most well-known and revered female voices. Most want to be vocalists to fade away before the decade is through. Mangeshkar is a solid force to contend with, with a singing career lasting over seven decades in the Hindi and Indian regional cinema industries. Not only has the woman with the Golden Voice left an indelible imprint on Hindi filmdom by singing for over a thousand Hindi films, but she has also contributed her voice to songs in over 36 regional Indian and other languages.

Lata was born as the oldest daughter of a classical singer. Therefore, singing came quickly to her. Since her father was also a theatre professional, Lata and her siblings were exposed to the large stage early. Her father’s untimely death when she was still a child required her to take on the role of breadwinner for her family, which she did admirably. She was given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for her remarkable accomplishments and contributions to Indian art—a very unusual accolade for a soprano.

Lata Mangeshkar Achievements

Throughout her eight-decade career, Lata Mangeshkar has garnered several prizes and honors. She was the first Indian to play in the Royal Albert Hall in 1974. She has received several awards, including three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1989, Lata Mangeshkar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She got the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 2001. Also, in 2007, the French government bestowed the highest civilian honor on her (Officer of the Legion of Honour).

In addition to these achievements, Lata Mangeshkar has the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded performer in the history of Indian music, set in 1974. On her 90th birthday in September 2019, the Indian government honored her with the daughter of the Nation award.

“Lata Mangeshkar: A Musical Journey” is a book that tells the tale of her life in music, including her hardships, triumphs, and reign as the Queen of Hindi music from the 1940s to the current day.

Lata Mangeshkar Age and Family

Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi and Konkani musician, and his wife Shevanti gave birth to Lata Mangeshkar on September 28, 1929. As of 2022, she was 92 years old। Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which was once the capital of the princely state of Indore, which was part of the British India Central India Agency.

Her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a well-known classical vocalist and theatrical performer in his day. Shevanti (later called Shudhamati) was a Gujarati from Thalner in the Bombay Presidency (Current day northwest Maharashtra). Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar’s second wife was her mother. After the death of his first wife, Narmada, he married her. Shevanti’s elder sister was Narmada.