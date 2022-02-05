Looming Internal Crisis in Mossad

Some Israeli sources said the resignation followed an argument with Barnea.

The commander of Mossad’s 'Caesarea' special operations division has reportedly quit due to "disagreements" with director David Barnea, seven months after the latter assumed the post from Yossi Cohen. This is the fourth Israeli spying apparatus's official to quit in a few months.

Some Israeli sources said the resignation followed an argument with Barnea.

The officer, who can only be referred to by the Hebrew initial Bet, resigned after a heated meeting with Barnea, in which the latter said the unit and its subordinates have “became a burden on the organization,” the Times of Israel news outlet cited a Channel 13 news report.

Barnea wanted to make major changes to how the department headed by B. works because of difficulties in operating Israeli agents abroad, and B. did not implement them as requested, the Haaretz reported.

Division in Mossad and security crisis

In recent months, there have been reports of disagreements among Mossad commanders and agents, which has exacerbated the internal rift within the organization. The head of Mossad's counter-terrorism unit resigned due to deep differences with the director of the spy agency. The reason for this, in addition to the internal differences among the commanders and the head of this organization, can be attributed to the failures and inability of Mossad in recent years to pursue and achieve its goals in the region and the world.

Additionally, in recent months the organization has had problems recruiting and employing new agents in different parts of the world, which has led Barnea to make radical changes in the Mossad. How to implement and apply these changes has proven challenging to Mossad, analysts suggest.

Moreover, in recent months, the number of cyber attacks on various departments, institutions, and facilities of the Israeli regime has increased and a lot of information has been revealed, demonstrating the weakness of Israeli security and intelligence institutions. The successful attacks question the competence of the Israeli security and intelligence bodies in saving national security.

The repercussions of crisis in Israel

News of the resignation of a number of senior Mossad agents and commanders, along with issues such as numerous cyber attacks on the regime, news of the arrest of people accused of spying against in Israel, spy recruiting challenges, destruction of spy networks by some regional countries, inability of the Internal Security Service (Shabak) and Mossad to contain the Palestinian resistance and the Axis of Resistance states including Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine, the opposition of Mossad members to the changes planned by Barnea, and possible resignation of other Mossad agents and officials in the coming days indicate the escalation of the security crisis inside this regime.

At a recent conference, tiled What Strategy Does Israel Need?, hosted by Institute for Policy and Strategy of Reichman University, the participants shared the notion that the regime faces home and foreign threats, saying that one of these threats is the lack of a basic strategy in the decision-making of the Israeli internal security Institute.

Also, Yuval Diskin, the former head of Shabak, published an article in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper underscoring the possibility of Israel's collapse in the future.

"The threat Israel is facing is not Iran nuclear program, Hezbollah, or radical Islam. Rather, it is the internal approaches and structural problems that pose a real threat to Israel," Diskin's article read.

The conclusion can be that the efforts to restructure Mossad by Barnea show that the Israeli security commanders and officials do not unanimously agree on the approach and strategy of Mossad in the face of foreign threats, which would make the organization suffer even a greater efficiency crisis in the mid-term. In addition, despite the abundance of foreign threats against the regime, the Israeli authorities focus on internal threats more than the external ones, because these threats, while revealing the Israeli weakness in managing and resolving them, show the reality that the internal divisions and crises of Israel have made the citizens and officials of this regime more doubtful about Israel survival. Continuation of this situation, in addition, can prepare the ground for the Israeli collapse in not-so-distant future.

Source: AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA)