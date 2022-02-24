Russia Demilitarizes Ukraine

Can the West Come to its Senses or Does the West Have any Sense to Come to?

by Paul Craig Roberts

Three days ago I wrote “Today the World Has Changed.” The Kremlin recognized the Russian territories that Lenin had folded into the Ukraine as independent states and gave the Ukrainian Nazis an ultimatum to cease its attacks on the Donbass Russians. The Russian Armed Forces were issued orders to ensure provision of peace on the territory of the independent republics.

Unfortunately, the dumbshit Ukrainians didn’t hear and neither did the dumbshits in Washington. Instead of avoiding conflict, the dumbasses provoked one, and it arrived this morning. What a collection of fools the Western World is.

The Ukrainian attacks on Donbass did not stop. According to some reports they intensified. If the Ukrainian Nazis thought that Russia was going to ask for more negotiations, they learned differently as this morning news reveals.

In a televised address President Putin announced this morning a military operation to “demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.”

As it is impossible to learn anything factual from the fake news Western media, I will do my best to tell you what is happening.

As far as I can tell, at this time of writing there are no Russian troops involved. Russian troops don’t even seem to have been sent to the territory of the republics. Using precision weapons the Russian military has disabled Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities, air defenses, military airfields and aircraft. Putin has announced that Ukrainian soldiers who lay down their arms will not be attacked. Tass reports that “Ukrainian troops are leaving their positions in large numbers, dropping their weapons.” Clearly, the Ukrainian soldiers have more sense than their leaders.

The West, of course, is screaming its impotent accusations, but the barrage of Western media lies will have no effect on the outcome. If the Western World had any intelligent leaders, what would they conclude? They would conclude that the days of baiting the bear are over. As I have reported for some time, Russia has had enough of the West’s lies, deceptions, insults, and provocations. Henceforth, when Russia tells them something, they would do well to turn their ears on. Putin has said that Russia will not permit Ukraine to develop nuclear weapons, and he has said that Russia will not tolerate US/NATO bases on her borders. The US and NATO had better believe it.

Putin said Russia has no intention to occupy Ukraine. Russia does not want Ukraine, but Russia will not permit the continued militarization of the country by the US and NATO or the Ukrainian attacks on the Donbass Russians. The West had better understand this.

The US and Germany have declared that no troops will be sent, a hopeful sign that sanity might return to the West.