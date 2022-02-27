What do you say about the Russian intrusion into Ukraine?

There are naturally immediate and long term effects on Russia due to this impasse, as well as on Ukraine. In short, it rests on the national economic security of both nations, rather than any perceived security threats associated with Russia.

While the West is saying little, perhaps, straddling on the “principles” of what they call as an unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine, the world is more concerned on “The Power Politics” and “Practical Considerations,” paramount in its mind.

Of course, the Ukrainians aim to halt Russian progress in Ukrainian cities and its people. Kyiv, the capital, is today and has been for three days been rocketed by air strikes from many sides, from the north through the Belarus border, from the south through Crimea, from the east of its border with Russia.

The current Ukraine crisis and its immediate cause is the ineffective implementation of the Minsk Agreement of 2015, which followed the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

What Ukraine authorities’ state to frustrate this incursion, into their heartland, they have destroyed bridges leading into the capital to further hold up the Russian troops? They are wanting to fight to defend their country and want to plot to hinder Russia in every possible known way. Local population are tearing down road signs in order to disorient Russian troop movements. They have tried to remove plaques, signs, with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their various regions. It is hard, if not impossible to defend their country, but they are willing and wanting to shed their blood in defence of their nation.

They want to take on the massive strength of Russia.

The world knows that this limited action that the citizens can make without outside help is for the time being only evacuation from their bombed out high rise flats, leaving their towns and cities, taking temporary shelter in underground basements and rail stations, flooding into crowded trains and buses to nearest neighbouring nations, like Poland, Rumania, carrying their young children and one trolley suitcase of their belongings.

The say in their hearts, “we will do everything possible to clear Ukraine of the Russian Occupier, as soon as possible”. The thought of leaving for relative safety in the West is very far from their minds, an impossible dream.

What is the world doing to help?

President Biden and United States, has decided not to get into the fray and escalate tension. United Nations Security Council met and Russia exercised it veto, with China and India, abstaining. NATO is President Putin’s worst nightmare, if unleashed from neighbouring Baltic States, sending hundreds, if not thousands of its troops towards the borders of Russia, knowing full well there will be collateral damage of massive proportions.

At the same time, we hear of Ukraine’s “boast” of 3500 Russian troops have been killed and 200 captured. Ukraine states that over the past three days, it has withstood the bombardment and unconfirmed reports state 100 percent of its territory is under Ukrainian Control.

That the morale of the Ukrainians is high, but the claim is that the young, war weary,

Russian soldiers who have been in joint exercise training over the past month outside Ukraine’s Borders, in the bleak weather, is said to be rather low. There is doubt in my mind that all the soldiers sent for this exercise are all young, excluding many battle hardy veterans and that the reports that “they are dropping their weapons and don’t want to fight,” is preposterous.

Ukraine’s boast is that about 3.5 thousand people will return to Russia in body bags for burial, is fake news. But, at the same time, some Russian troops are reported to have retreated for a variety of reasons, including the futility of war.

The Mayor of the City of Lyiv, located on the West of Ukraine was quoted as saying in a slight signal of hope that: “the Russians landed three (3) helicopters near Brody at 9 am today (26 February 2022) about 60 people. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling them.

We are keeping the situation under control.

On the other side Ukraine denied reports from the Kremlin that movement of Russian troops have been halted for talks. To add insult, US is advising Ukraine against Ceasefire talks, inflaming the situation.

What’s happening in the UK?

Chelsea Owner, Roman Abramovich today (26 Feb.2022) today stepped down from his duties in charge of the Club, handing over the reins of the Club to its Trusties.

British Airways has stopped flights to Russia. Aeroflot, has been put on the Sanctions List

along with other Russian Banks in London.

A Cargo ship thought to belong to one of the Russian companies, hit by EU sanctions on Moscow has been intercepted in the English Channel by French authorities.

Commentators on Russia

Reporters such as Mark Galeotti of The Guardian states: “Putin is deluded, if he thinks Ukraine will quickly fold”.

Rodric Braithwaite states: “Has Putin lost control”?

Aurora Besotti states: “Putin has been warned he could face the fall of his own support base should his continued efforts to overtake Ukraine fail”.

President Volodymyr Zelinsky of Ukraine is reported as saying: “Let us rapidly join EU and cut Russia from SWIFT,” (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

It makes rapid, secure, cross-border payments system possible. Germany which was opposed to impose this sanction on Russia has agreed to join in.

Ukraine may be driven to seek refuge in Europe if the "expedition" fail?