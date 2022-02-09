Will Russia survive?

The British Army are ready to “lead” a fight against Russia should it invade Ukraine.

by Victor Cherubim

Don’t ask me, ask our previous President Maithripala Sirisena, of Sri Lanka, who has been in Moscow, like I have been twice, and you will get the answer.

Why not ask Boris Johnson, too?You would be surprised, as this question was put to him by his new Director of Communications (Spin Doctor) GutoHarri, just the other day, amid calls for the British Prime Minister to resign. Boris was said to have started to sing the melody by American Singer Gloria Gaynor’s 1970 hit; “I will survive!”

Russian fighter jet

However, Boris Johnson may use the Royal Navy and Typhoon Fighter jets to protect South Eastern Europe. Brits are currently in Estonia and Latvia amid the continuing build-up of troops at Ukraine’s borders and the military build-up in Belarus.

This is the same Boris who some days ago said openly; “you cannot drive me out of No.10, even if you drive a tankin!”

Do I need to state: “it’s the fighting spirit” – we will never surrender of Churchill that never fades or falls?

Diplomacy and sabre rattling?

On Monday 7 February 2022, Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin gave a chilling warning to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron over a Russian Reindeer dinner, that there could be a nuclear war in Europe. President Putin said talks were constructive, “torturing me for six hours”, simultaneously stating: “Do you understand it or not, that if Ukraine joins NATO and attempts to bring Crimea back by military means………?”

We all know there will be no winners? But ever since the team President Joe Biden and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, were in President Obama’s Administration, they have both beeneyeing a skirmish with Russia, which perhaps, thanks to Obama did not happen.

They have both held “talks on talks”, then and now.

My readers may know why President Biden was so anxious to withdraw his troops in August 2021 from Afghanistan, not to keep them stationed in barracks back home. Their job is in the battlefield.

To my surprise, I noted the US Nuclear B52 H Bomber crew, a day ago flew into RAF Fairford, for training deployment to Europe, from their base in Minot, North Dakota.

With it all, not to out stage France and the Russians to make any military concessions, if any, Britain is due to send days after Boris Johnson’s visit to Ukrainian President, VolodymyrZelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine,; the Foreign & Commonwealth Secretary, Liz Truss and its Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, to meet with their counterparts in Moscow.

However, Russian Ambassador to the Court of St. James, Andrei Klein stated, that he does not believe there will be a better relationship with the UK.

United States President Biden has also had a visit on Monday 7 February 2022 in the White House with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Nord Stream 2 pipeline proves to be a sticking point in Biden and the new Chancellor’s “show of unity”. The disconnect between two NATO partners, (not the pipeline) has offered a rare public glimpse of just one of the issues that has made it difficult so far for NATO Allies to agree on the severity of sanctions that would be imposed on Moscow, “if it invades Ukraine”.

Battle Stations

United States has claimed that the Kremlin have at least 70% of their military firepower with an estimated 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Russia has vehemently denied wanting to invade Ukraine. Russia has vehemently stated that it is within its sovereign rights to conduct military exercises and move troops within its own borders.

Ukraine on the other hand has downplayed the tension in the West.

Can we be sure what the game is between the two Slav Brothers?