Battle Field Experience - How Barbecue Goats save lives of Gallant Soldiers

The “Wise old man of the Navy” seems to be very angry with me! I always found fighting with enemy is easier that explaining our SBS role and behind enemy lines operations to senior Naval officers.

by Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne

(Retired from Sri Lanka Navy and Former Chief of Defence Staff )

I was at Naval Detachment Talimannar attached to Special Boats Squadron as Squadron Commander in early 1990s and carried out ambushes at sand banks against enemy, LTTE. That was a Sunday afternoon. OIC of Talimannar info me over the radio set that the Commander of the Navy wants to see me at Naval Headquarters, Colombo tomorrow (Monday). “Ask him to leave now !” was the order to OIC.

The “Wise old man of the Navy” seems to be very angry with me! I always found fighting with enemy is easier that explaining our SBS role and behind enemy lines operations to senior Naval officers. Must be another misunderstanding. Sea was calm North of Talimannar and OIC of FAC patrolling in area agreed to take me to KKS early morning on his return. I booked a seat in first SLAF flight from Palali to Ratmalana, What a trip to Come to Colombo ! Talimannar to KKS by FAC, KKS to SLAF Base Palali by jeep, Palali to SLAF Base Rathmalana by AN -32 aircraft, from Rathmalana to Navy Headquarters by jeep.

However I reached Navy Headquarters by afternoon, quickly changed in to No5 white uniform and reached Commander of the Navy’s office by 1400 hrs. The PA to Commander immediately put me front of Navy Commander. Orders to PA was clear “ bring him in as soon as he comes!”

He looks angry “ why you require goats ? For your barbecues ? How you buy your Barbecue goats from PUBLIC funds?” I saw Sunday newspaper turned to Defence Coolum also on his table. He rang the bell. PA appeared ! “Where is the file? Navy Commander asked and turn to letter in the file where I have written to NHQ requesting SBS requirements for forthcoming SBS -US Navy SEALS Combined exercise named as “Exercise Balance Style” in Hambantota. “You have asked three live goats in your requirements list for joint exercises! To have a barbecue with Americans at the end of exercise?”

Now it’s clear to me ! Someone leaked our requirements list to media and media is asking what I am going to do with “live Goats “. I slowly explained “Wise old man” that live goats are not for barbecues.

During the discussions with US SEAL instructors prior to joint exercise,I explained our poor knowledge on Combat Medicine. Due to this most of our casualties died by bleeding, before they were taken to proper medical treatments at a hospital. The request was well received and two weeks of intense Combat Medicine module was included in the Exercise. SEALs promised to bring their best Combat Medicine instructors for the module from their base in Guam. They were also ready to bring combat medical equipments and ready to donate them to SBS for future training and to kept at our battle field deployment in Killai/Jaffna naval detachments. For final exercise, they requested for three live goats !

They will shot at leg of one goat. SBS Trainees have to reduce pain, stabilize the injured goat with IV, stop bleeding and treat the poor animal and kept him alive. Once recovered, Feed him, and give vitamins and good food through out his life at SBS Headquarters or in Tangalle base. If goat dies, SBS trainees will failed the examinations and dead goat will dump at sea.

Second goat - exercise to treat leg injured by anti- personnel mine and field amputation operation. Third goat with multiple gunshot injuries. As goats and humans blood circulation system is almost same and such training is very vital for trainees to gather much needed confidence.!

I explained the Commander of the Navy what we are planning with US SEALs. He was surprised. He well understood the effects and confidence our boys will gain with such realistic training. That’s the end of questions to me and I walked out from Navy Commander’s office smiling at his PA. Order from him to his Director Generals after my meeting was “ Ravi is doing a great job with SBS ! Give him your support “.

Combat medicine became vital part of our training with SEALs. We reciprocate in humble way to US SEAL instructors by presenting them with quality shorts and T-shirts bought from Odel showroom.

No time our SBS medics because extremely competent. US SEALs were very happy with our progress and kept supporting us with required medical equipments and we always kept them at Kilali with our boats deployments in lagoon.

Operation Agnakeela in Muhamali Jaffna was planed on 28th March 2000, but enemy launched preemptive strike on our defense line on 26th March 2000. Army faced heavy casualties along their defensive lines. Army found difficult to coop up with casualties. SBS volunteered to evacuate casualties by boats from defense lines to Kilali naval detachment, from there they were at Heli lifted to Palali Army hospital and to Colombo. Combat medicine training imparted to SBS by US SEALs put into great action. Severely wounded gallant the Soldiers were given best Combat medicine care. The casualties categorized as P1, P2, and P3 were kept for immediate heli lift. The cloth line were on other days SBS personnel hang their cloths to dry used to hang saline IV bottles until helicopter arrived. SBS and other naval personnel at detachment led by then S/LT Karandeniya ( now Captain) work like hive of bees to save lives. We received number of Commendation letters and telephone calls from Surgeons and doctors at Palali and Colombo hospitals commending SBS personnel for combat medicine procedures they perform prior to medical evacuation (MEDIVAC) injured Army personnel. First time they have seen such standard in these procedures.

Thanks US SEALs for making our SBS extremely confident Thanks SBS for saving so many lives of gallant Army personnel with your combat medicine knowledge and confidence.

THANKS BARBECUE GOATS for being type of Guinea pigs and bearing pain to train us.

If you see a limping Goat near our Navy Base Tangalle or Hambantota, please be kind to them.

(writer was the founder of SBS who Commanded this elite unit in 1993 and 2000)



