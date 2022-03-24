We also hear Russian troops battle and be blighted by “frostbite” in icy Ukrainian freeze, asobservers noticed in Makariv, a strategically important town west of Kyiv.

by Victor Cherubim

As progress slows on the ground, we are told Russia is turning to the sky using precision and hypersonic aerial weapons to eliminate key Ukrainian military infrastructure. This, perhaps, opens up other non-ground forms of attack.

But spare a thought what may look like a chemical attack, may well be a Ukrainian chemical leak from the nuclear plants at Chernobyl or at Zaporizhzia?

Ukraine according to some Western observers is on the brink of winning the ground war. Was it because people over estimated Russia’s war power and under estimated Ukrainian ability to hit back at Moscow, or even underestimated the strength capability or the will of not just the Ukrainian army, but the Ukrainian people.

Yes, there is no doubt serious pressure on the Russian economy, but Russia is “not down and out” as it is made out to be by some reports to boost up the morale of both the Ukraine and the West?

Yes, there is a resistance, “God willing, or rather Kyiv willing” to be able to take back its own territory?

Yes, the West wants to prolong its supply of weapons to Ukraine, especially now that it is winning its propaganda war at the expense of Russia?

Yes, holding back Russia seizing Kyiv and toppling President VolodymyrZelinsky, strategists believe may be possible, but for how long?

On the other side, we are told that Ukrainian hunters are using their knowledge of local forestry and tracking skills to hunt the unaccustomed Russian “youth army of invaders”?

What is not mentioned?

Amid the chaos of war, it is impossible to say exactly how many women and children may have fallen victim to criminal gangs, within and outside Ukraine.

Of the 10 million Ukrainians who have fled Ukraine, no one has a count of the women and children who have been sold as hostages. Human Trafficking in Ukraine is a huge risk?

European Union’s Home Affairs Commissioner. Yiva Johansson has recently warned in Estonia, of the tragedy of war in Ukraine is that there must be a lot of Orphan children who have been left behind, perhaps, “being born to die”, while other vulnerable children being trafficked or being victim of forced adoption.

Traffickers have been seen prowling train stations taking advantage of the war situation.

I appeal to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the President of Poland, and the Governments around the world to help these vulnerable children with all necessary humanitarian assistance.