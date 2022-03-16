Money Talks in the Ukraine war?

The West kept telling everybody,” it is difficult to deal with someone, who is not in tow? It implied that President Putin was a “psychopath”, deranged or terminally ill?

by Victor Cherubim

With sanctions on Russia, Russian citizens taking a heavy toll on funding the conflict and the “take-over” of parts of Ukraine, Moscow’s reliance on fossil fuels to “fuel” its standard of living has abruptly come to an end.

Professor Keith Pilsteam, Professor of Economics at City University, London stated, that some nations may be prepared to “undermine” Russia to sell their resources now”.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson today (15 March 2022) has flown to Saudi Arabia. Perhaps, “with a begging bowl,” seeking assurances on oil imports.

If you think this is a one way street, you would be mistaken. The Brits are wanting to open up their reserves in North Sea oil and gas, at the same time cover their bases, in event of a worst case scenario. We Sri Lankans, can only think of tomorrow, we are not like the Brits who plan for the next generation? No wonder, we take the wedding ring, but fail to see the “suffering”?

What the West is adept is to play the tried and tested game; “Divide and Rule”. The West can easily add as well as remove sanctions, on any country, not only Russia, but as we have seen on Iran, on Venezuela, if and when it suits them, at the touch of a button.

Western money talks, whereas our money, the Rupee in Sri Lanka only “bleats”?

Iran wants to improve their economy, it comes down to money. Money attracts new energy suppliers. Yet, it cannot be done overnight?

How does the West want to punish Russia?

If President Putin sees the threat of sanctions is as real and viable, then he may well stop further bloodshed, and contain the war in Ukraine. If however, he or his Intelligence, sees this threat of sanctions, as an empty rhetoric and continues, what happens then?

This time, the West is aware, that there is no point making a promise to Ukraine or a threat to Russia unless, “ one is prepared in earnest to carry it out.”

Poker is a game, it takes, two to tango? The West is always in the “undecided mode”?

Perhaps, President Putin or his Generals, took a wrong guess? Whereas, the West allowed Putin to deliberately miscalculate its intentions?

The West kept telling everybody,” it is difficult to deal with someone, who is not in tow? It implied that President Putin was a “psychopath”, deranged or terminally ill?

It was when the West literally played ball with the Russian Oligarchs for decades and then decided throw them out, to seize their luxury cruisers, their palaces, making them run away in their private jets from UK, from one airport to another, one hotel to another as refugees, from country to country, rather than “actual Ukrainian refuges”, that the message sank in.

As we say in England, “When push comes to shove,” with what looks like the inevitable direct confrontation with Russia, when will Putin will see the eventual collapse in the Russian economy? When can we see “riots on the streets” like the “October Revolution,” once again? Will it to too late for President Putin to use the Russian Army to control the uprising?History repeats, and have you noticed, every second or even every other time, it repeats more violently than the previous time?

Did you know that the US and NATO wanted an invasion in Ukraine? US for business reasons, NATO to be relevant in the world of today, it has goaded Russia to extend eastwards since 1990. Was Russia trapped this time?

US made Europe dependent on Russian gas and oil, partly because of the depleting North Sea reserves, decommissioning of Nuclear Power Plants, alongside cutting of coal to achieve“Carbon Neutrality” by 2050.

The Brits on the other hand, wanted the money of the Russian Oligarchs years ago. Money did the talking, now that they have “creamed the cream,” the “Russian Rouble” money is now dispensable? Besides, UK only imports 4% of its Gas supply from Russia, while Germany imports 49% of its Gas (LPG) and oil from Russia.

Many in Russia are coming to see how money talks? While many in England are now laughing all the way to the bank, with a stipend of £350 a month to take on a refugee from Ukraine, to work hard “than hard”.