President Putin’s war is spilling into Britain

Do I have to say more, we Sri Lankans, know a thing or two, about “No Fly Zones” and “Air Corridors”, which hardly work?

by Victor Cherubim

On the seventh day of “Putin’s war,” a reliable friend said to me, the West knows full well that this war will not be a success for either, the West, the Russians or even for Ukraine. Even if Russia succeeded in leaving Ukraine in a “smoking ruin,” the overall cost to the West is incomparable.

The world will not be the same again. We heard it said, that it will have to reshape itself after COVID-19. But, after more than three to five decades of rapid globalisation, growing economic interdependence, or eighty odd years of relative peace after World War II, people all over, will need to adjust to a different style of life, living and search for comfort and happiness, as well as security. This we know, will never end.

To give you one example of this massive change seen within hours, if not days, is what we see after the world issued sanctions and Russia retaliated with ban on its airspace. Businessmen and travellers on Western airlines were overnight unable to use Russian airspace, as well as the alongside improvements in aircraft engine technology. This transformed a non-stop direct flight from London to Tokyo that took 12 hours, increased to 18 tired hours, overnight. Of course, UK and Europe banned Russian flag carrier, Aeroflot, from their skies as well. In short, there is a new form of “convenience flying” amid fears of Russian carpet bombing?

It is the measure of the moment. Likewise, there are other inconveniences faced by both the West and Russia. Russian Oligarchs are scrambling to sell their businesses in UK particularly, after Britain’s Foreign Secretary, said today: “We are inflicting pain, economic pain on Russia’s President Putin and those closest to him. We will not rest until Ukraine’s

sovereignty and territorial integrity is restored”. My readers will know how Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, “lampooned” her during her visit to negotiate peace.

Roman Abramovich announced he would want to sell Chelsea F.C. and donate the money from sale to humanitarian effort. There are other Oligarchs in London too who are jittery. They are unable to flout their wealth and they are fleeing?

President Joe Biden’s response

President Biden in his first State of the Union message to Congress last night, (1.March 2022) stated; “When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weakened and the rest of the world stronger. There is no mention of the “No Fly Zone”, as no go by the US, or her Allies, afraid of getting into World War III.

On the 7th day of war in Ukraine, Russian troops are advancing on Kyiv.

Kherson, a port city in the south of Ukraine has been captured by Russia. The BabynYar Holocaust Memorial, where Nazi soldiers executed 33,771 Jews over a two day period in September 1941, has been brutally bombed. After this human tragedy, it was said: “never again,” but it could onlylast some 80 years.It has touched a chord in the minds and hearts of many.

Ukrainians were warned according to reports in advance to leave their homes and claimed the attack was to destroy, “psychological operations.” The Russians are masters in this warfare, which cannot be condoned.

Russian paratroopers have also entered Kharkiv as the war enters its day Seven.

However, something similar to WW III has already started, which the Ukrainian people are desperately asking,“the West to protect their sky?”

