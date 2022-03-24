Sri Lanka: People’s Bank’s Chairman Refuses Speculations “Default”

Social Media speculations on People’s Bank, Sri Lanka’s leading state bank, being subjugated to a crisis are completely false, Bank Chairperson Sujeewa Rajapaksa emphasised.

Speaking to local media, Mr. Rajapaksa noted that such a crisis does not exist and that these speculations are spread to mislead the public.

“It is a blatant lie that People’s Bank is in crisis. Two or three Letters of Credit (LCs) were stalled with the dollar shortage in the country these days. But today the required dollars are being provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. So, that problem is over today. There is no other issue. There is no problem in Rupees either, these are completely false propaganda. No need to worry, People’s Bank is not an institution that causes problems. These are lies to mislead these people,” he said.