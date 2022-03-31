Sri Lanka: Yet another flop – Newly revived Ratmalana Airport closes without Passengers?

The maiden international flight ‘Maldivian’ that landed at Colombo International Airport - Ratmalana (CIAR) last Sunday (27), was grounded within 96 hours as there were no passengers from the Maldives nor from Ratmalana to the Maldives, and the Government incurred a loss of around Rs 6 million spent on the exorbitant launching ceremony that day, Colombo based media reported.

The national carrier Maldivian, the first to land as the first international regional flight operations between its main hub, Velana Airport, was called off within 96 hours. It is believed that some of the top officials have had suggested this route without even assessing whether this route is marketable or not.

A grand ceremony was held on the inaugural flight from Male to Colombo welcomed by a celebratory water cannon salute upon arrival at CIAR. The passengers were warmly welcomed and presented with gift packs from the Sri Lanka Tea Board followed by a traditional Kandyan dance performance. Maldivian operates scheduled flights on a Dash-8 aircraft with 50 seats between Sri Lanka and the Maldives three times a week and the frequency will be increased up to five flights from May 2022 onwards, the Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (AASL) announced earlier.

6 million was spent on this grand but stupid ceremony, newspapers in Colombo reported.



