Ukrainian Endurance

by Victor Cherubim

As the invasion of Ukraine intensifies and the conflict reaches its 14th day, Ukrainians are stoic and steadfast in their determination to fight another day.

Russians, both civilians and armed forces have been seen sporting a new and mysterious symbol, the letter “Z”, as a national identity. This has come directly, it seems, from the top command, perhaps, in a bid to rally and install national pride and support of the war.

“For Russia! For the President! For the People”?

Some commentators are interpreting it as: “Za Pobedy” (Victory), whilst others suggest,

“Z” stands for “Zapad” (West) in the sense of Russian forces moving west. Many Russians are putting “Z” on their cars and on their tee shirts too. “Z” was painted and first noticed on Russian tanks and military vehicles, in the early days of the invasion.

“For Ukraine!”

In the case of Ukrainians, they have displayed the colours of their national flag, “blue and yellow” meant to signify, “the colours of the sky, over a field of wheat”.

We have heard all sorts of weird proposals over the days. A Polish Plan to send its 28 Soviet era MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, via the United States. This proposal fell apart after the US said it was untenable.

Western sources have warned that President Putin could use “biological and chemical weapons” to attack Kyiv.

While Russians have reportedly said, “Ukraine has been developing biological weapons”.

Claim and counterclaim?

It was only yesterday (08 March 2022) that President Zelinsky in his video message broadcast in the House of Commons, pleaded for a “No fly Zone,” among a standing ovation of all MP’s. He said, “Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power, but you seem to be losing humanity?”

Liz Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary this evening (09 March 2022) gave a press conference attended by her US counterpart, Antony Blinken, when she insisted: “the best way to help is through anti-air weaponry, which the UK is now going to be supplying to Ukraine”.

Russia according to UK Press, is closed off the world. The West literally seems to have blocked off all access, with consequences for both Russia and the West. In recent days, not only banks, SWIFT transactions, but also social media besides, NETFLIX, TIK TOK, MacDonald’s, western supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, American Express, Barclaycard, MasterCard among others Credit Cards, are in the process of pulling out of Russia. Many Western household names, like IKEA, the Swedish household and furniture outlet, has shut shop in Moscow.

In Ukraine, however, there is little open shopping taking place, other than for food, groceries and medicines when there is no curfew, or when there is essential enforced evacuation periods. The Ukrainians are busy fighting their way, defending their land and their future. They have a fierce loyalty to their nation. But, now suddenly, it is war, real war. Children and schools, and besieged Mariupol Maternity hospital was reportedly being shelled mercilessly, even during evacuation of civilians today (09 March 2022).

How quickly can the economy collapse?

It is not only Ukraine taking steps to avoid an economic collapse, but Russia’s Central Bank has upped interest rates to 20% to stop a currency collapse. Its Stock Market is closed and may remain closed until mid-next week at the earliest according to reports.

The saddest part of this invasion is that pretty much all the progress that post-Soviet Russia had made towards becoming as “normal as possible” has been reversed according to knowledgeable sources., within the space of two weeks. This may or may not be the

exact position, but damage has been done?

What’s next?

One thing that may or could force the Russians to halt the military operations in Ukraine and the deterioration of the humanitarian catastrophe, is “not necessarily until the occupation of the whole of Ukraine,” is made possible but most likely, “until a regime change” is negotiated?

Sanctions and diplomacy are most unlikely to unnerve President Putin? Some sources say, an estimated 11 million people in Russia have Ukrainian relatives, due to the historic close links between the two countries over centuries.

Could internal instability threaten his regime? For now, it is not on the cards.



