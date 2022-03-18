Why Focus on Non Issues by Tamil Nadu Government?

Thousands of Tamil scholars and savants in Tamil Nadu have brought great glory to Tamil culture and language in the past and there is nothing that the Tamil Nadu chief minister can do more than what has been already achieved so far by the Tamil scholars, to promote Tamil language and culture.

by N.S.Venkataraman

Tamil Nadu chief minister has declared that DMK government would protect Tamils wherever they are. This statement has received wide publicity in print and visual media published from Tamil Nadu, without questioning the need for such statement. Some “loyal” media has also applauded this statement.

During the last ten months, there have been several other non issues frequently mentioned about which Tamil Nadu government seem to be more concerned than the real issues.

Tamil language and Tamil culture vibrant :

During the last ten months after DMK was voted to power in Tamil Nadu, chief minister has been repeatedly talking about his commitment to the cause of Tamil language and Tamil culture and protecting and fostering them not only in Tamil Nadu but all over the world.

Per se, there is nothing objectionable in expressing such desires . Anyone who loves Tamil language and Tamil culture may express such desire and thousands of Tamilians already do so.

However, the fact is that Tamil language and Tamil culture are already well respected all over India and they do not need any special protection now, more than what they have received during the last several decades. Prime Minister Modi himself has several times applauded the Tamil poets Thiruvalluvar, Subramania Bharathiar and so many others. Certainly, Tamil language and Tamil culture is not challenged anywhere , to need some protection from the Tamil Nadu chief minister now.

the case of Indian students stranded due to Russian Ukrainian war, Modi government took all possible steps to bring back around 22500 students to India and succeeded. While bringing back the students, Modi government made no distinction between Indian students and students from other countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan

At the same time, Tamil Nadu chief minister stated that he would send his ministers and bureaucrats to safely bring back the Tamil students from Ukraine, which caused considerable surprise and even amusement all over India. This was a case of drama enacted by Tamil Nadu chief minister to create an impression about his commitment to the Tamil cause and to impress the gullible Tamil Nadu population.

In this scenario, many people suspect that Tami Nadu chief minister may be frequently talking about glory of Tamil language to divert attention of the people from other grim issues faced in Tamil Nadu, which the government is finding it difficult to tackle with the urgency that they need.

Hate campaign against Hindi

Even as Tamil Nadu chief minister is making loud announcement about his commitment to Tamil cause, at the same time ,he is deprecating Hindi language unnecessarily, particularly when there is no imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu and whoever learn Hindi or talk Hindi language do so voluntarily. Navodaya schools are not being permitted to function in Tami Nadu , as they adopt three language formula. In government schools in Tamil Nadu, Hindi language is not taught to the students , which would put them in disadvantage in the long run, when they may seek jobs in other states.

By this “strategy” , it appears that the Tamil Nadu government is trying to sustain the so called issue of Tamil versus Hindi ,which has been the fulcrum and anchor policy so far to sustain the DMK party. Opposition to Hindi has gained huge importance in chief minister’s priorities ,which helps in diverting people’s attention away from several pressing issues in their day today life.

Confrontation with central government :

Another “strategy” of Tamil Nadu chief minister to –divert public attention is his consistent anti central government stance with regard to every policy and every decision of Modi government; whether it is non selecting Tamil Nadu’s Republic Day tableau by central government for the Republic Day parade , opposition to NEET examination, demanding that education should be a state subject and several other matter,

It seems that Tamil Nadu government is trying to divert the attention of the people by creating an image , as if Tamil Nadu’s progress is being blocked by central government and the Modi government is responsible for the inability of Tamil Nadu government to tackle several socio economic issues in the state.

Divisive policy? :

By describing the central government as “ Ondriya arasu” , Tamil Nadu government seems to be creating an impression that India is not a unified country but it is only a blend of states / regions.

The new term is being repeatedly used by the chief minister himself, ministers in the cabinet and DMK partymen in public forums and media supporting DMK

This practice is causing concern amongst well meaning people in Tamil Nadu, who cherish the values of seeing India as one integrated nation.

Committees and awards :

During the last ten months, almost every week, new announcements are made and new committees are formed and new awards are announced and given, under one pretext or the other. They are carefully and cleverly announced to catch media headlines, with nobody knowing what is the implementation stage of such announcements and what are the achievements of these committees.

Grim issues :

Today, the ground reality is that Tamil Nadu’s financial conditions have become extremely critical. TANGEDCO is having a debt of Rs. 1.5 lakh crore and it is still borrowing. State government has overall debt of more than Rs. 6 lakh crore and it is still borrowing . In the case of Transport Corporation the situation is no better.

It appears that while taking more and more loans , there is no concern about the repaying capability , as even the interest burden has become a very big sum and requiring substantial segment of revenue to be used for the interest payment.

While several poll promises have not been kept such as closure of tasmac shops, grant of Rs. 1000 to every woman in the state , waiver of gold loan etc. , several vital and important projects remain stranded. Such projects include neutrino project , Kerala Tamil Nadu gas pipeline project and so many others with the chief minister rejecting number of such projects probably because they are floated by central government, though the chief minister tries to justify rejection by raising some vague environmental concern. It appears that the chief minister is carried away by the persistent campaign of some activists and has not adequately got himself informed by seeking the views of the experts and technologists, who are available in Tamil Nadu in good number.

Even as the state is debt ridden, unnecessary expenses are being incurred in constructing memorials , opening parks etc. which are avoidable considering the Tamil Nadu’s finances at present and which can be postponed

Tax evasion due to corruption in administrative machinery are very high now. There are charges of corruption in government purchases such as in the case of buying Pongal gifts for distribution to poor people. There are also charges with regard to tender decisions just as in the case of thermal power stations.

Farmers in delta region are suffering as the government officials are said to be demanding bribe to complete the procurement process for paddy. Several other grave allegations are repeatedly published in the media such as the corrupt dealings in tasmac shops , in promotion and transfer of government officials etc. Media also frequently refers to the interference of DMK partymen in administration.

While the non issues are being discussed in high decibel , there is no indication that Tamil Nadu government is taking effective measures to tone up the administration,

What need to be done ?

Urgent steps are required to improve government’s revenue income, by increasing tax collection in whatever way possible by adopting stick and carrot policy.

Further, spending of government’s resources in unproductive schemes have to be stopped and the temptation to announce populist schemes,should be given up forthwith.

Some meaningful measures should be introduced to improve the productivity of the government departments.

The above measures can be implemented only by a competent and determined government keeping the long term social and economic needs in view.

After the formation the government ten months back, Tamil Nadu chief minister appointed a committee of internationally known economic experts with much fanfare to advise him on the measures needed to save Tail Nadu from the prevailing economic crisis. However, people do not know whether this committee still exists and what advice the experts have given. Has this committee ended as one more committee ?

Cosmetic announcements and focusing on non issues and populist stance are no substitute for efficient and competent governance.

There is still time

Tamil Nadu government has more than four years left before the next election. It is now not too late to see the writing on the wall and initiate corrective measures.

Tamil Nadu chief minister certainly enjoys popular support and he must use this opportunity and strive to achieve high quality governance, so that he