Beauty of Protest in Galle Face in Sri Lanka

This protest is apolitical protest. It does not have any political affiliation or any political colour. It is done to protect the political freedom and democratic right of Sri Lankan people.

by a patriotic Lankan in the UK

No historical event has united Sri Lankan people as the ongoing protest in Galle Face has united them. Since 9/4/2022, a large numbers of Sri Lankan people have gathered in Galle face to express their agitation against this government for its incompetence and mismanagement. This protest is a historical event in the post-independence history. Politicians and political parties could not unite people of Sri Lanka and yet, this protest has indeed, emotionally, sentimentally, and passionately united all Sri Lankan beyond their religious, cultural, and linguistic differences. Sinhalese, Tamils, Christians, and Muslims all have gathered here. Young and old, men and women, sportsmen and sportswomen, children, and elderly, educated, and uneducated, professional and non-professional, clergies, artists, and businesspeople all Sri Lankans have gathered in thousands to send a strong message to this government and the politicians of this country. One of the special highlights of this protest is that Sinhalese, Tamil, Christians, and Muslims all have celebrated the Sinhala and Tamil new year as one family of Sri Lankans beyond all racial and religious differences. This protest has re-inserted and re-enforced the Lankan Identity bond beyond all those cultural and religious limits and limitations. This is the first time such a unity among all Sri Lankan communities is expressed collectively. People shared their festival food as one Sri Lankan community. This is one of rare historical occasions for Sri Lankan communities to express their loyalty, love, and affection to this country. Their nationalistic feeling and sentiments are emotionally expressed in once voice. All are determined to protect this country from all kinds of corruption and fraud.

Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslims, Malays, Burgers all have realised that they all are Sri Lankans. They have realised that they have a moral duty to protect this country. They have realised that they have some duties and responsibilities towards this country. They have come here to tell the government that they will not let this country to go down economically and politically. All what they demand is to bring down this incompetent and inept government. All what they are asking is “ “Gota Go Home. ” Today, in this digital world, Sri Lankan youths know about politics more than what these old politicians know about it. Sri Lankan youths are highly educated and smart in their innovative thinking. Politicians no longer could fool this new Sri Lankan generation. They are highly educated and know well about their political and economic rights. They are smart enough to know all dirty political tricks and stratagems of our politicians. They strongly believe that this economic crisis is a man-made crisis. This economic crisis is created by our politicians because of their lackadaisical attitudes and incompetency. They demand a system change in government. Yet, these politicians cannot leave their posts for a fear of repercussion and law pursuits. They fear that public will come to know their fraud and corruptions. PM wanted to talk to them and yet, protesters have objected his offer saying that President and PM must step down.

One of the special features of this protest is that neither MPs nor political affiliates are allowed to come to this protest. This signifies that this protest is people’s agitation against this government for its failure to provide basic needs and necessities. People have been suffering without basic essential items. There has been a shortage in oil, gas, and food for months now. Power cut has been going on for days now. People have suffered enough now, and they have come out in thousands to create a new political culture in Sri Lanka. Despite of scorching sunlight these people have been protesting all these days. Despite of pouring heavy rains in some days, these people have protesting. I really appreciate the organisation skills of these people who have set up this protest. I’m surprised to see them to continue this protest for all these days. To organise such a giant protest is not a simple thing. It demands a lot of logistical support to continue this in this scorching hot weather. How do they manage to meet all logistical needs for all these days? How do they get three-time meals for all these thousands of people? How do get logistical facilities for these people ? How do they treat sick and ill at this protest? Business communities in Colombo have been pouring with their donations to sustain these protests. Food, water, and medicine were provided by some of famous companies and retails businessmen.

Sri Lankan Police and army have been maintaining their neutrality on this matter. This is another special feature of this protest. So far, they have not encountered or confronted these protesters in any violent way except in some minor incidents. Sri Lankan police and army should know that people are not against them at all. Sri Lanka has experienced some political unrests in its recent past and in fact, the successive governments have used excessive force to squash protesters in the past and yet this time, the army and police have realised that there is a genuine reason for this protest. These people are protesting to protect the fundamental democratic rights of people. They do this protest with a greater sacrifice. Some of these youths have sacrificed their time and money for the sake of this protest. It is their own brothers , sisters and children who participate in this protest. Therefore, Sri Lankan army and police will never harm these public. They know well about this dirty politics in Sri Lanka. For this reason, they will not interfere in this protest.

Another special feature of this protest is that this protest has attracted a huge public support. I think over 95% of Sri Lankan public support this protest. Sri Lankan cricketers and celebrities have come out to support this protects. Leading Sri Lankan cricketers have given their full support for this protest. People feel that they have had enough with this government. So, they want to see a real change in politics. They want to see to a good and honest leadership in this country. They claim that this country is blessed with the rich human resources and there are many honest and talented young politicians to lead this country into a right direction. So, they demand that Gota and his cohort to go home and let people to elect an honest leadership. They are doing this protest in accordance with some acts of our constitution which grantees freedom of expression. People have their right to express their political opinions without hamming anyone or damaging any public properties. Therefore, , this is a genuine protest. We trust and pray that Sri Lankan police and army have got a greater sympathy and empathy for these people.

Another unique feature of this protest is that all diaspora Sri Lankan communities around the globe supports this protest. Sri Lankan expatriates in England, USA, Japan, Italy, Middle Eastern countries and in all major world cities have come out in supporting people of Sri Lanka. In fact, thousands of Sri Lankans want to go to Colombo to participate them. Furthermore, many want to support them financially as well. Unity of all Sri Lankans in Sri Lanka and abroad on this political revolution is impressive and emotional. This protest has indeed, united all of us for the better future of Sri Lankans. Some of these protestors are sarcastic and comics. They have managed to inspire, motivate, and encourage public to join them in thousands. They want to keep public motivated and inspired so that they have created some artistic commodities, dramas, songs, funny fairy tale stories. They have managed to portray Mahinda family and their cohorts in a funny way in their drawings, songs, and talks.

Sri Lankan law societies and lawyers have played to greater role in these protests. Although they did not participate in this protest directly, they have given the protesters all legal protection and free legal advice. They have been fully supporting the protestors. They are standing by the protestors. Many civil servants, academics and other government servants are keen to come to this protest and yet, they may have some legal reasons not come because they are under government monitoring and yet, 90% of government servants support this protest. They are suffering due to this political chaos in Sri Lanka.

This protest is apolitical protest. It does not have any political affiliation or any political colour. It is done to protect the political freedom and democratic right of Sri Lankan people. It is done to free the country from corrupt political precedent and to free it from family rule, despotism, and tyranny. People Mahinda family has misused the power vested on them by people. That is why people are angry. People cannot live any longer in Sri Lanka. Humanity suffering has led to this protest. People did not come here for any jolly riding or pleasure seeking but they came here out of desperation. Let us hope that this protest brings us a genuine political revolution in Sri Lanka. We hope that a new political culture is created in Sri Lanka with this protest. Let us hope that this protest unites all Sri Lanka community as one family. Let us pray that this protest succeed with any trouble and let us hope that Sri Lankan politicians have a common sense to know about the plight of people and resolve this political and economic crisis amicably.