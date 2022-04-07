Pakistan: Imran's sentence and why military rulers belong to America

Why did Imran Khan violate the constitution in this way? Imran Khan, however, says in an interview to ‘ARY NEWS’, the Establishment of that country gave him three options.

by Swadesh Roy

Imran Khan has subvertedthe democracy of Pakistan. According to Article 5 of the constitution of Pakistan, all citizens must abide by the constitution of Pakistan. But he did not follow it. Their constitution clearly states, “ .. obedience of the constitution and law is the inviable obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and every other person for the time being within Pakistan.” that if someone does not abide by the constitution, and cooperates by disobeying it, then each of their actions is marked as ‘High Treason’. Pakistan constitution states, an act of high treason mention in clause with Article 6 (1) and (2) of the constitution. That act of high treason and constitution states it“Shall not be validated by any court including the Supreme Court and a high court.” It is massive betrayal or violation of the constitution.

Anyone or a few who commits high treason with the state will be tried under this law ‘The high treason act 1973 Pakistan’. In that case, if they really acted in a way that betrayed the state, as specified in Article 6 of the constitution, then they would be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

The incident that took place in the parliament of Pakistan on April 3 has been reported in the editorial of the responsible newspapers of that country, the work done by their Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is to destabilize the democracy of Pakistan.Think tank journalist and researcher Javed Ahmed Khan, along with the country's newspapers, thinks that the elimination of the no-confidence vote by the Deputy Speaker as directed by Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is a complete violation of the constitution. According to the editorial of their main daily ‘The Dawn’, Javed also said that this act was a violation of Article 5 of the constitution. And disobeying the offenses are described in (1) and (2) of Article 6.

In fact, according to the constitution of Pakistan and their parliamentary rules of business, the Deputy Speaker has no power to cancel a vote of no-confidence. He has done this in violation of Article 5 of the constitution. And as he saidthe fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has asked the President to dissolve parliament –also goes against Article 5 of the constitution.Many analysts like Javed Ahmed, FakhruddinYazida from Pakistan, thinks that Deputy Speaker, President and Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi all have betrayed the state. And all three of them will face trial under Pakistan's ‘High Trigon Act 1973’.And in this case, since the work has been done under the direction of Imran Khan, he is the main person - the other two persons are his collaborators. According to the verdict,death penalty or life sentence is now on their heads. The main person could get death sentence and the rest could face life in prison.

Why did Imran Khan violate the constitution in this way? Imran Khan, however, says in an interview to ‘ARY NEWS’, the Establishment of that country gave him three options. One, Resignation. Two, No-confidence Vote. And three, Election. Yet, Imran did not specify who or what force he was referring to as Establishment. But those who have little experience in Pakistan's politics - they all know that this "Establishment" of Pakistan means the country's Military.Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi was once blue eyed boy of Pakistan military. They brought him to power. But when they pointed out these three ways and asked him to step down, Imran Khan overplayed. Imran Khan was a great cricketer. No matter how methodical and scientific game cricket is; there is always an uncertainty associated with the cricket. In many cases, the game can be brought to your hand by overplaying it.Imran Khan has become a politician from a sportsman. So, maybe he didn't understand, there is no place to overplay in politics. Moreover, a country like Pakistan with military-controlled politics, this opportunity cannot exist. At the Islamabad Security Dialogue on April 1, the country's Army Chief, KamarJavedBajwa, clarified his position. In spite of that, why Imran Khan Niazi, a great fast bowler, did not understand that - is also a big question.Imran can say that he has gone for new elections as per the direction of the Establishment. Following his reply, everyone will say, he was not asked to go to the polls by violating the constitution. He was told to go to the polls by facing no-confidence vote. But the ultimate truth of Pakistan's politics, even Zulfikar Ali Bhutto could not maintain correctly with the play of Establishment, he was hanged when the need come up. If a cricketer like Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi willfollow the same approach –and what's the problem after all in Pakistan?

A brief analysis of the speech given by KamarJavedBajwa on April 1 shows that he has spoken in favor of the American agenda at the moment. The point becomes clear if we mention few important parts of his speech. He said, "Pakistan will work for the cessation of conflict, poverty alleviation, climate change, terrorism and cyber security."He also said that "according to the geopolitical strategy, Pakistan wants to stabilize its own economy with the help of development partners. We want to take the country forward as a moderate country." He further stated that, "The government in Afghanistan is not doing well. Collective efforts must be taken for the stability of Afghanistan and a stable government must be formed there.The Kashmir issue must be resolved through dialogue. And good relations with Pakistan, since the independence of Ukraine, will remain." He also condemned the aggression by any large country to a small independent country, including the Russian aggression. Above all, he urged to maintain good relationship with long-term friend and development partner.

America is a long-term friend of Pakistan, so it is not difficult for anyone to understand with whom KamarJaved wants to keep good relations. At the moment, the United States wants everyone to stand up and condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine; he has already done this job. Besides, those who study politics more or less knows that this Taliban government in Afghanistan is not a permanent government at all.There are more games to be played by America. And realizing the issue, China is not investing too much in Afghanistan. And Bajwa is the first important person to say publicly about the current Afghanistan government is not doing well and needs a stable government. Even after this, if Imran Khan does not understand where Pakistan's politics and state power relies, and the way Establishment is directed him –where there is little chance for him to overplay, then it can only be said that he could not be a politician as close as his side. However, it can be said again that he has his consolation in the land of Pakistan, where Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto could not survive, he is Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, no more intelligent than Bhutto .

Now the question is, why Pakistan's army suddenly went in favor of America. In fact, in the third world countries, from Latin America to Africa and Asia, where military rule has originated, there is a possibility that the army chiefs of those countries or those who want to take power are always on the side of America.Even those who readmore or less about history of military rule admit that in countries where military rule has once taken place, or where politics is not stable, the military chiefs of those countries, no matter which statesman or head of government they are, they all are America’s men.

And there are hundreds of reasons why they are on America's side. If we look at the history of military rulers, it is clear that the Soviet Union and China have installed military rulers in some countries, but they have not been able to give much acceptance to those rulers in the world. In this case, the Soviet intelligence agency KGB and China or their intelligence agencies have failed.Let's look at the example in this moment, almost side by side there are two countries situated, one is Myanmar and the other is Thailand. China has installed Myanmar's military ruler. He is isolated from the rest of the world. And the US has installed the military ruler of Thailand, there is no question about him – from any country. He is acceptable to all countries. And one more achievement of the CIA is that they have been able to turn the military rulers of almost every country in the third world into popular rulers.Those military rulers joined in politics and competed with big political parties. So, any military officer or army chief –as he is an educated person. He can easily understands the fact that America's strategic support is needed to gain power, to be accepted in all forums of the world, and to be popular in his own country. And that is why the military rulers belong to America.

Author: Senior Journalist and Writer. He received the highest state award for Journalism in Bangladesh.