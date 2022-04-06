Sri Lanka: Hijackers of Mass Protests

If they do not get an election at this time, the social wave that has arisen supporting them will gradually wane. Dreams will all be blurred.

Editorial

This is nothing new to them. Betrayal is something that many people in our country have inherited from habit. Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Comrade Anura as his followers called him) leaving the House at the end of yesterday's session made a peculiar statement in front of the protesters. His political colleague who accompanied him was Dr Harini Amarasuriya. During Anura's natter, one of the protesters wearing a helmet enters through the back door of his cab. Then, the vehicle carrying Anura and the group left the venue closing one striking scene in this manufactured tragicomedy. This incident proves clearly that Anura Kumara Dissanayake is directing groups representing his political party to protest.



Comrade Anura

In response, Comrade Anura told the House today that he had asked his security guard to wear a helmet before entering his vehicle. We are glad he got a story to tell. However, this is something he should be ashamed of personally as well as a leader of a political party. He and his team are currently striving to make the most of the popular protests that are stirring the emotions of the public. Shouldn't those who are protesting against the current government, regardless of political affiliation, beware of these disguised demons?

It is clear that various political groups are scheming to manipulate this apolitical protest. The crocodile tears shed by some members in Parliament yesterday show just how capable they are of pretending. People in the area he represents continue to accuse one of them of being involved in heroin trafficking. Another was involved in the ethanol racket and was charged with several financial frauds. It is also clear that Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his team are desperately trying to grab the public protest for their political nihilism. But, they do not have the skills to solve the serious social problem in the country. This group, which is only good at empty criticism, has no sense of national responsibilities. Therefore, an all-party national government is not important to them at this moment. What matters to them is a general election. Because at the moment, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (National People's Power - NPP), the political alliance represented by the JVP is at its peak. For them, prevailing public attention must be taken advantage of before it disappears. Taking advantage of this trend, they know that by holding a general election they can use this as an opportunity to increase their three seats in Parliament to a maximum level. But if they do not get an election at this time, the social wave that has arisen supporting them will gradually wane. Dreams will all be blurred.

However, holding an election is not the answer to the current social crisis, but it will deepen the economic calamity. Comrade Anura and his group are pursuing anger and hatred against their opponents without a proper understanding of national responsibilities. They act in such a way that they already rule the country. But if he has a sincere desire to be a true national leader, he must act with far-sighted wisdom that goes beyond rhetoric. Anyone can create hypotheses about future victories based on the reactions of society, but true people's victories cannot be grabbed. This is the reality that the NPP has not always been able to grasp. They closed that failure by destroying the country's university system and pushing the country into anarchy. Our history taught us through ground experiences that people with such selfish and hateful traits do not have the qualities needed for desired governance. The NPP is plotting to claim ownership of the struggle for their desires and betray the public sentiments in a despicable manner. To them, the blood of you and your children is the equivalent of tasting the cheapest Scottish whiskey sold in countries like Ireland in the winter. We, therefore, urge the people of the country to beware of opportunists who conspire to rob your polite and innocent civilized protest. They know how and when to hijack your sentiments for their benefit.