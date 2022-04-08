Sri Lanka: Joint Chambers welcome new appointees, calls for urgent appointment of Finance Minister

Joint Chambers welcome the appointment of two experienced professionals to the posts of Governor, Central Bank and Secretary, Ministry of Finance and wish both of them all success. Wealso extend our fullest cooperation to the new appointees in navigating the Sri Lankan economy out of its current predicament.

At the same time, the Joint Chambers believe that the immediate appointment of a Minister of Finance is critical to complete the country’s economic management team to prepare for the forthcoming discussions with IMF and the commencement of the long delayed debt restructuring process. Hence, weurge that a new appointment is finalized before the end of this week as a matter of utmost priority.











