Bangladesh gifts medical supplies to Sri Lanka

The Government of Bangladesh donated much needed medical supplies to the people of Sri Lanka at the request of the Sri Lankan Government at a simple ceremony held at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka today, 5 May. The urgent medical supplies provided are at a total value of BDT 200 million equivalent to USD 2.32 million.

The donation of medical assistance was handed over to Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Dhaka Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne by the Bangladesh Government, in the presence of Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Health Minister Zahid Maleque and President of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) Nazmul Hassan, MP.

Also present at the ceremony were Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, Director General of Health Prof Dr Abul Bashar, Director General of Drugs Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, officials of the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry and officials of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh. The medical supplies will be transported by SriLankan Airlines, presently operating daily flights in the Dhaka-Colombo sector.

The goodwill gesture is significant of the long standing bilateral relations, as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.