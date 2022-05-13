Lashkar-e-Khalsa: India's ploy to pillory Pakistan

Several Indian diplomats, intelligence sleuths and generals have boasted that they have been stoking insurgencies in the neighbourhood.

by Amjed Jaaved in Rawalpindi

A few Sikhs “smeared” the Himachal Pradesh state-assembly exterior with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans. Modi was all set to clamp sedition charges on unknown sloganeers. But, a fetter to his feet was India’s Supreme Court’s order that FIRS under the sedition law (Section 124 A of the colonial-era Indian Penal Code are “on hold” (frozen).

This graffiti amounted to showing a red rag to India’s RAW/IB disinformation sleuths. India’s Intelligence Bureau issued a warning to all law enforcing agencies that “Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has formed a new terrorist group, named Lashkar-e-Khalsa (rhymes with Lashkar-e-Toyaba) that is trying to carry out terrorist attacks in India. In quick succession, India attributed subsequent arrest (May 6) of, four “Khalistani terrorists (with explosives in possession) by the Haryana Police at a toll post in Karnal to the ISI (Pakistan).An explosion at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters” also was portrayed as the ISI’s handiwork.

The “document” about creation of Lashkar-e-Khalsa was never published or shared with Pakistan. It baffles one’s imagination how the dreaded “terrorists” moved so freely with an explosives-laden vehicle to be caught, at long last, at a toll post? Why details of damage to the police headquarters were not published or investigated.

Pot calling kettle black

Several Indian diplomats, intelligence sleuths and generals have boasted that they have been stoking insurgencies in the neighbourhood.

RAW officer RK Yadav made a startling revelation that India’s prime minister Indira Gandhi, parliament, RAW and armed forces acted in tandem to dismember Pakistan. The confessions in his letter are corroborated by B. Raman’s book The Kaoboys of R&AW: Down Memory Lane. He reminds `Indian parliament passed resolution on March 31, 1971 to support insurgency. Indira Gandhi had then confided with Kao that in case Mujib was prevented from ruling Pakistan, she would liberate East Pakistan from the clutches of the military junta. Kao, through one RAW agent, got hijacked a Fokker Friendship, the Ganga, of Indian Airlines hijacked from Srinagar to Lahore.

Field Marshall Manekshaw, in videos, admitted that Indira Gandhi again and again called upon him to invade the then East Pakistan. He hesitated to attack until the monsoon was over.

Indian “diplomat” Amar Bhushan, in his book Terror in Islamabad admits having indulged in

nefarious undiplomatic activities against Pakistan. Before being posted to Islamabad, Bhushan had served Research and Analysis Wing, Border Security Force Intelligence, and State Special Branch for quarter of a century. His book mentions another RAW officer, Amit Munshi (real name Veer Singh) was ostensibly posted as “Cultural Attache”.

India’s ambassador Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar played a role in the Afghan insurgency.

India’s national-security czar Ajit Doval publicly claims that he acted as a spy under a pseudonym in Lahore (Pakistan) for 11 years, seven years. Doval is a retired director of Indian Intelligence Bureau. He boastfully dons the title of “Indian James Bond”. “Acknowledged as a master of psychological welfare” in India, Doval, as a part of his job also spied on Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence. Doval credits himself with brainwashing a group of freedom fighters led by Kukkay Parey who detected freedom fighters and killed them.

In the late 1980s, Doval snuck inside the Golden Temple posing as a Pakistani agent to the Khalistani militants and passed significant information during Operation Black Thunder in 1988. After his stint as an undercover agent, Doval worked in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. A close-associate of PM Modi, Doval is also responsible for master-minding the so-called surgical strike in 2016.

It appears India has meticulously implemented Hitler’s propaganda theorems: `The bigger the lie, the better the results (Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, pp. 179-180).

India’s Strategic Policy Group, idle since Manmohan Singh’s second term, has been revived (to create troubles in Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK).Indian diplomats routinely flout diplomatic norms.