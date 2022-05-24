Sri Lanka: Rajapaksa to Buy 12 USD million Worth Villa in Maldives – Report

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa MP was offered to buy a private villa at a cool US$ 12 million. An additional villa, priced at US$ 3 million, is also included in the deal and will be used as housing for the family’s staff and security, local media in Male has reported.

According to the report, the speaker of the People's Majlis of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed who is currently in Colombo on an “official visit” is the architect behind the deal, and the villa is owned by his close man Sonu Shivdasani.

“Nasheed had proposed that Rajapaksas purchase a private residence in Soneva Fushi, a property owned by India’s Sonu Shivdasani. Sonu is a close associate of Nasheed,” the report says.

Dealer - Wheeler Relationship

The report has confirmed that the Rajapaksa family plans to purchase a six-room villa, measuring 24,000 square feet. It can comfortably house 12 adults and six children. A private pool, gym, sauna, and other facilities are available in the villa as well.

Rajapaksa's Desired Villa











