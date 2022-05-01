Wake Up Call from Perungudi Dump Yard in Chennai

by N.S.Venkataraman 

Perungudi municipal waste dump yard in  Chennai has been in the news  for all wrong reasons these days.  It is often  termed  as toxic hotspot and several litigations have been filed in the court demanding closure of this  dump yard, as it causes serious public health issues.

 During the last few days, a massive fire happened  at the landfill ,  burning out the huge deposit of waste  dump filled with rubber , plastic, glass and organic waste . The fire  produced noxious and poisonous smoke, ash and particulate matter resulting in severe  public  health problems , affecting thousands of people living in the surrounding areas.

Even before the recent fire incident , due to the  vast quantity of mixed waste in dumping yard,, there  has been   bad stench  / odour ,  mosquito menace, methane gas emission and visual pollution  from the dumped waste , which have made the Perungudi dumping yard  one of the most polluted areas , probably in the whole country.

Perungudi dump yard in Chennai is spread over 200 acres of land ,  where around 2500 tonne per day of municipal  waste is dumped. It is estimated that the accumulated  dumped quantity of waste over the recent years  could be around 6 million cubic metre and even more.

Tamil Nadu government’s proposal :

In the Tamil Nadu state assembly, the minister for municipal administration said on 29.4.2022 that the fire in Perungudi dump yard  would be doused  shortly . To prevent such incidents in future, he said that  three years from now, the Tamil Nadu government would set up power plants to generate electricity using non degradable waste from the dump yard  in corporations and municipalities.

Meanwhile , news has appeared that  on 28th April, 2022,  a mobile incinerator plant was  inaugurated in Chennai   by the Greater Chennai Corporation at a cost of Rs.2.1 crore  to incinerate the municipal waste.

Both the above strategies of Tamil Nadu government  to handle the municipal waste appear to be questionable , counter productive  and environmentally harmful.  Such steps  ignore  the past experience in India  in setting up incineration plants and power plants by burning municipal waste.

Harmful effects of incineration plants :

The 2016 World Energy Council report  confirmed  that harmful  emissions are associated with incineration facilities  and such emissions consist  of harmful content such as  metals (mercury, lead  and cadmium ) , organics (dioxins and furans ), acid gases ( sulphur dioxide and hydrogen chloride) particulates (dust and grit) , nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide.

The Tamil Nadu government’s inauguration of the incineration plant comes at a time when the developed  countries have  stopped setting up incineration plants due to environmental issues.   

Setting up incinerator to burn municipal waste is not a desirable option from the public health point of view.

Harmful effects of power plant from municipal waste :

Waste to energy  (power  plant) , which convert non-biodegradable waste to generate electricity  have faced widespread criticism.

Around 92 plants with aggregate capacity of around 250 MW have been set up in the country for producing electricity  from waste material such as municipal waste.  Most of them now remain closed.

The Okhla  waste to energy plant in Delhi  has faced continuous protests   for polluting the environment.  In 2016, the National Green Tribunal  had slapped an environmental compensation fine of Rs..25 lakhs .on the plant.

The recent case is of a 5 MW plant in Bengaluru being opposed by the activists on the ground of  health and sustainability risks. In Bengaluru, activists are flagging health risks  arising  from the huge  amount of bottom  ash being generated by these plants.

The municipal  solid waste in India has   more organic component ,  low calorific value and high moisture content,  which has  direct influence on efficiency of electricity generation.  As most wastes sent   are unsegregated , they also have high inert content.  In a written reply in Parliament, the Power and Energy Minister has also confirmed this.

These wastes are  not suitable for burning in  the power  plants.in efficient manner. To burn them , additional fuel is required which makes these plants expensive to run. This has been the main reason why plants in Kanpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad , Lucknow, Vijayawada, Karimnagar etc. had to be closed down.

Methanol from municipal solid  waste – Appropriate  option :

Methanol has widespread applications in  various industries. Indian import of methanol is more than two million tonne per annum.  India is unable to increase the capacity / production of methanol, since the feedstock namely natural gas is not available in India adequately at globally competitive price  and the cost of production of methanol produced from imported natural gas in India is not competitive with that of the methanol produced from natural gas abroad in countries like Iran.

Under the circumstances, production of methanol from municipal waste is an ideal proposition. Methanol production from municipal waste is technically possible and provides the twin advantages of profitably handling municipal waste in eco -friendly manner and producing  much needed methanol.

In this process, municipal waste is not subjected to burning or incineration. Waste materials are gasified to produce syngas, which is then catalytically converted to methanol. .  

A plant operates in Canada   by  the company  known as  Enerkem , which converts municipal solid waste  into methanol. The plant has capacity to produce 38 million litres of methanol per annum.   Enerkem has validated its technology over several  years using municipal solid waste from several municipalities, as well as a broad range of residues.   A  similar new project is being planned in Netherlands.

Recommendation:

It is absolutely important that the waste material already dumped and to be dumped in the Perungudi dump yard should be handled in a profitable way without causing environmental issues. 

The best way of achieving this would  be to avoid incineration of municipal waste or setting up power plants using municipal waste but use the municipal waste to produce the much needed value added product methanol.

Well proven technology is  available abroad  and this  project proposal  should  be favourably viewed.

