Ceylon Chamber Distributes Dry Rations under ‘Diwiyata Diriyak’ Emergency Relief Initiative

With the current economic crisis driving thousands in Sri Lanka to the brink of starvation, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Diwiyata Diriyak’ social initiative provided emergency relief in the form of 1,0000 essential dry ration packs to vulnerable families in the Kegalle and Colombo districts.

Mobilising the Chamber’s Membership to assist low-income families that are struggling to survive the current crisis, the initial distribution which took place at the Kegalle District Secretariat, was the first phase of Diwiyata Diriyak, which aims to provide 5,000 relief packs to families in Colombo and Kegalle districts.

Contains essential items such as rice, lentils, sugar, wheat flour, canned fish, etc. costing Rs. 5,000 each, vulnerable families identified by the respective District Secretaries in the Warakapola, Galigamuwa, Mawanella and Rambukkana DS divisions, were among the initial beneficiaries.

‘The Ceylon Chamber is committed to supporting the public during this immensely challenging time, and will always strive to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected’, Manjula de Silva, CEO and Secretary-General of the Ceylon Chamber said.

Home Garden Starter Packs, sponsored by the CIC Group were also distributed among the families, in order to assist and encourage home garden cultivation as a viable option to address the rapidly rising costs and predicted shortage of food items.

Organisations and individuals who would like more information on contributing to Diwiyata Diriyak may get in touch by emailing chandra@chamber.lk.