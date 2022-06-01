Malicious Politics of Imran Khan

Imran Khan is known for taking U-turns and leveling allegations against political opponents.

by Soha Nisar

Former PM Imran Khan wants to put the country into anarchy and chaos after playing havoc with the economy and putting Pakistan under a heavy load burden.Imran Khan’s long march was nothing but to destabilize the democratic system of the country and divert people’s attention from his government’s poor performance. The killing of SHO Shahpur and two Sikhs in broad daylight in Peshawar testified that KP government not only failed to provide security to its people but questions were also raised that when a SHO is not safe, then how can the ordinary people be secure. Furthermore, Imran Khan’s call for Long March, his veiled pointationtoward security forces and the establishment in his speeches, exclusively widened the societal divide in the country which remains a matter of concern and chaos.

In the latest scenario, Imran Khan’s criticism over the establishment for being neutral is beyond comprehension. Khan did not like neutral umpires. He looted KP resources for nine years and disappointed the masses. Imran failed to provide hydel net profit to KP despite his governance for the last nine years. Eyebrows were raised at the question where was Imran Khan when 70 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured during a deadly suicide attack on a mosque at QissaKhwani Bazaar a few weeks ago. Imran Khan’s poor economic and fiscal policies resulted in unprecedented price hike and inflation in addition to the rising of dollar against the rupee today. The recent price hike is a gift from the Imran government and the country has never seen such a situation in the past 70 years.

Imran Khan is known for taking U-turns and leveling allegations against political opponents. It’s a point to ponder upon that while the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman vehemently criticizes the new government, accusing the old governments for corruption and mal-administration; he fails to deliver satisfying answers about his own performance. The masses remember how Ex PM Khan repeatedly said at the time of Panama Leaks that only a thief could run away from accountability. But now in the current scenario, people are wondering whether Imran Khan is willing to be judged by the same high standards he previously set for others. It is beyond layman’s comprehension that when Imran Khan as a party leader preaches accountability as its gospel, on the other hand he is leaving no stone unturned to avoid the conclusion of transparency issue. Furthermore, Khan came to power on the agenda of eradicating corruption. However, instead of accepting his party’s failure in fulfillment of said agenda, the country’s ranking on TI Corruption index declined during Khans tenure.

PTI supporters argue that PTI received funds from Pakistani nationals. However, they are unable to account for the portion of funds that was alleged to have been received from foreign nationals. Failing to satisfy and convince the ECP can result in dissolution of the party as a worst-casescenario for the PTI and Khans supporters.It is ironic that PTI supporters pride themselves for being the followers of Imran Khan and his speeches. They blindly refuse to acknowledge that Article 25 of the Constitution does not allow anyone or give a right to stop a legal proceeding. PTI supports should understand that when Khan had all along placed himself at a higher pedestal than all of his political rivals, he was supposed to set an example in terms of performance much higher than his political rivals.

Unfortunately, for sheer disappointment for PTI supporters Khan failed to deliver and led the country into an unprecedented economic crisis. Furthermore, he labeled his political opponents and challenged the state institutions as “Mir Jaffar” and “Mir Sadiq” and misguided youth introducing the politics of emotions. PTI supporters fail to answer that if Khan was competent enough to draw Pakistan out of the economic crisis he would not have been ousted through an unprecedented no-confidence motion. Adding fuel to the fire, by dragging security institutions into dirty politics, Khan further damaged the sanctity of armed forces. The Pak Armed forces are consistently engaged sacrificing their lives at border, however, Khans attempt to involve them into politics is the enemy’s agenda to divert Army’s attention from security matters.

It is high time, the masses should understand that Khan sahib continuously accuses everyone and anyone of beingmorally reprehensible individuals, it is likely that PTI should not expect a favorable outcomein the future politics as well. It seems like Khan has nothing to offer in the next elections, thus staging upon a fictional narrative of conspiracy. Khan should realize that rather blaming security establishment andhiding behind conspiracy rhetoric to conceal own failure in governance for his removal, he should hold introspection and accountability of his own mistakes and failures.

All promises of radical economic reforms, improved governance, political decentralisation, job creation and housing etc have proven to be mere political sloganeering. The youth that voted for the PTI expect much better than this from their political leader. This is the right time for the PTI’s leadership to take some immediate steps for course correction before it gets too late for them to prevent a potential political backlash – which does not seem too far away.

The writer Islamabad based regular contributor and can be reached at sohanisar200@gmail.com