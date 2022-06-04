Russia asks Sri Lanka to harmonize departure of Aeroflot aircraft — Russian Air Transport Agency

Tourists of the cancelled flight of the Russian airline were accommodated in hotels in Sri Lanka

The head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Alexander Neradko, turned to the aviation authorities of Sri Lanka asking them to harmonize the departure of an Aeroflot aircraft from the country. Earlier, the airline's plane was seized at a local airport.

"Referring to the long-term friendly and constructive relations between Russia and Sri Lanka in various fields, including cooperation on civil aviation, head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko, turned to the head of the aviation authorities of Sri Lanka with a request to grant permission for the aircraft to fly to the Russian Federation with the Russian crew members as soon as possible and without any delay," the agency said in a statement.

The Russian aviation authorities expect a response on this issue in the near future, the agency added. Tourists of the canceled flight of the Russian airline were accommodated in hotels in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, a court in Colombo ruled to postpone the departure of the Aeroflot airliner, which did not receive permission to take off on Thursday, until June 16. The decision was made following a complaint filed by the leasing company Celestial Aviation Trading Limited from Ireland.

The Aeroflot fleet has 12 Airbus A330 aircraft. In May, the company bought eight aircraft from foreign lessors.

In early April, the European Union adopted an amendment to anti-Russian sanctions, which allows leasing companies to sell aircraft located in Russia to local airlines. This measure will allow European governments to let organizations accept payments from Russian companies that have received aircraft on financial lease under agreements concluded before February 26. Ownership of the aircraft can be transferred after completion of all lease payments. ( TASS)