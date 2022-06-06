Sri Lanka Navy Marines take part in World Largest Naval Exercise –RIMPAC

RIMPAC 2022 is the largest Naval exercise in the World held biennially, hosted and administered by US Indo-Pacific Command, in conjunction with US Marine Corps, US Coastguard and Hawaii National Guards forces under the control of the Governor of Hawaii.

by Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne

SLN contingent of ten officers, thirty eight sailors from Sri Lanka Navy Marines and two senior sailor instructors from Special Boats Squadron left country on 4th June 2022 to Australia onboard Royal Australian Airforce heavy lift Aircraft C- 130. They were briefed by Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at Naval Headquarters prior to their departure.

Sri Lanka Navy Marines battalion is the youngest in the World and raised with support of US Marines on 27th Feb 2017. Initial training was conducted with support of 11th US Marines Expeditionary Unit.

Our contingent will join Royal Australian Naval Ship Canberra in Australia and train alongside Australian Navy Marines on board this Canberra-class Helicopter dock. Ship carry 1046 personnel and four landing craft mechanized, 110 vehicles and 18 helicopters. This huge helicopter carrier will be home for our contingent for next two month, on board which they will sail to Hawaii and California for the exercise.

RANS Canberra

Receiving an invitation to this prestigious Naval Exercise and Australian government helping in passage was a great achievement and recognition to SL Navy Marine. We as nation should grateful to both the countries for helping and sponsor ing us in difficult hour. This year 27 nations taking part in RIMPAC with 38 surface ships, four submarines and 170 aircraft.

Whole QUAD group, US, Japan, China and Australia taking part in this exercise from 29th June to 4th Aug.

This is an great opportunity to Sri Lankan Navy Marines to show their capabilities to other Nations.

(The writer retired from Sri Lanka Navy and Former Chief of Defence Staff )




